Iran reports ‘no elevated radiation levels’ after Israel attack, IAEA’s Grossi says

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Jun 13
|
283
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Jun 13
|
282.75
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Jun 13
|
143.75
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Jun 13
|
0.81
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Jun 13
|
1.36
|
Euro to USD / Jun 13
|
1.15
|
UK LIBOR % / Jun 12
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Jun 12
|
6,045.26
|
Nasdaq / Jun 12
|
19,662.48
|
Dow Jones / Jun 12
|
42,967.62
|
India Sensex / Jun 13
|
81,216.80
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Jun 13
|
37,834.25
|
Hang Seng / Jun 13
|
23,892.56
|
FTSE 100 / Jun 13
|
8,839.41
|
Germany DAX 30 / Jun 13
|
23,434.96
|
France CAC40 / Jun 13
|
7,687.50
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Jun 12
|
16,485
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Jun 12
|
305,984
|
Petrol/Litre / Jun 13
|
253.63
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Jun 13
|
72.11
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Jun 13
|
3,421.89
|
Diesel/Litre / Jun 13
|
254.64
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Jun 13
|
67.63
|Stock
|Price
|
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy / Jun 13
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy Services Ltd.(PASL)
|
2.93
▲ 1 (51.81%)
|
First Prudential Mod. / Jun 13
First Prudential Modaraba(PMI)
|
3.39
▲ 1 (41.84%)
|
Ist.Capital Sec / Jun 13
First Capital Securities Corporation(FCSC)
|
2.97
▲ 0.85 (40.09%)
|
Media Times Ltd / Jun 13
Media Times Limited(MDTL)
|
2.72
▲ 0.59 (27.7%)
|
Unicap Modaraba / Jun 13
Unicap Modaraba(UCAPM)
|
3.74
▲ 0.57 (17.98%)
|
Invest Bank / Jun 13
Invest Capital Investment Bank Limited(ICIBL)
|
7.11
▲ 1 (16.37%)
|
First Dawood Prop. / Jun 13
First Dawood Properties Limited(FDPL)
|
3.60
▲ 0.4 (12.5%)
|
Gulshan Sp. / Jun 13
Gulshan Spinning Mills Limited(GSPM)
|
4.13
▲ 0.38 (10.13%)
|
Ashfaq Textile / Jun 13
Ashfaq Textile Mills Limited(ASHT)
|
25.70
▲ 2.34 (10.02%)
|
Shadman Cotton / Jun 13
Shadman Cotton Mills Limited(SHCM)
|
47.38
▲ 4.31 (10.01%)
|Stock
|Price
|
PIA Holding Co.B / Jun 13
PIA Holding Company Limited B(PIAHCLB)
|
18,889.10
▼ -2098.79 (-10%)
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / Jun 13
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
37.98
▼ -4.22 (-10%)
|
Fateh Ind. / Jun 13
Fateh Industries Limited(FIL)
|
119.55
▼ -13.28 (-10%)
|
Khyber Textile / Jun 13
Khyber Textile Mills Limited(KHYT)
|
1,794.55
▼ -199.39 (-10%)
|
Hala Enterprise / Jun 13
Hala Enterprises Limited(HAEL)
|
30.53
▼ -3.39 (-9.99%)
|
Reliance Weaving / Jun 13
Reliance Weaving Mills Limited(REWM)
|
123.76
▼ -13.74 (-9.99%)
|
Blue-Ex Ltd / Jun 13
Blue-Ex Limited (GEM)(GEMBLUEX)
|
59.14
▼ -6.46 (-9.85%)
|
Hafiz Ltd. / Jun 13
Hafiz Limited(HAFL)
|
273
▼ -28 (-9.3%)
|
Arctic Textile / Jun 13
Arctic Textile Mills Limited(ARCTM)
|
39.90
▼ -4.08 (-9.28%)
|
Shield Corp. / Jun 13
Shield Corporation Limited(SCL)
|
272
▼ -25.46 (-8.56%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy / Jun 13
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy Services Ltd.(PASL)
|
116,238,687
▲ 1
|
WorldCall Telecom / Jun 13
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
85,429,356
▲ 0.07
|
Ist.Capital Sec / Jun 13
First Capital Securities Corporation(FCSC)
|
67,444,689
▲ 0.85
|
PIA Holding Co.Ltd / Jun 13
PIA Holding Company Limited(PIAHCLA)
|
27,549,818
▲ 0.81
|
B.O.Punjab / Jun 13
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
25,152,715
▼ -0.3
|
Cnergyico PK / Jun 13
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
24,272,688
▼ -0.38
|
Media Times Ltd / Jun 13
Media Times Limited(MDTL)
|
24,166,470
▲ 0.59
|
Kohinoor Spining / Jun 13
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited(KOSM)
|
23,856,946
▲ 0.17
|
First Prudential Mod. / Jun 13
First Prudential Modaraba(PMI)
|
22,936,884
▲ 1
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Jun 13
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
18,977,162
▼ -0.14
Comments