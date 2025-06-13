AIRLINK 152.15 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-2.29%)
BOP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.01%)
CNERGY 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.31%)
CPHL 85.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-3.16%)
FCCL 46.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.07%)
FFL 15.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
FLYNG 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.51 (-6.05%)
HUBC 137.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.47%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.66%)
KOSM 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.75%)
MLCF 82.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.19%)
OGDC 209.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.05 (-1.44%)
PACE 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.05%)
PAEL 42.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.71%)
PIAHCLA 21.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.09%)
POWER 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.99%)
PPL 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.99 (-2.33%)
PRL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.55%)
PTC 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2%)
SEARL 90.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.85%)
SSGC 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.6%)
SYM 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.6%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.92%)
TPLP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.04%)
TRG 63.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.23%)
WAVESAPP 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.4%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
YOUW 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.53%)
BR100 13,027 Decreased By -218 (-1.65%)
BR30 37,710 Decreased By -761.2 (-1.98%)
KSE100 122,219 Decreased By -1873.9 (-1.51%)
KSE30 36,954 Decreased By -582.4 (-1.55%)
Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 282-283 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 13 Jun, 2025 10:16am

The Pakistani rupee weakened against the US dollar, depreciating 0.03% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At 10am, the local currency was hovering at 282.75, a loss of Re0.08 against the greenback.

On Thursday, the rupee settled at Rs282.67 against the US dollar.

Internationally, the US dollar rallied alongside the safe-haven Japanese yen and Swiss franc, with currency markets abruptly reversing direction on news that Israel had launched strikes on Iran.

Israel has begun carrying out strikes on Iran, two US officials told Reuters, adding that there was no US assistance or involvement in the operation.

Another report suggested that explosions were heard northeast of Iran’s capital, Tehran.

An index that measures the dollar against six other currencies gained 0.4%, and was last at 98.07, in early Asia trading.

Against the yen, the dollar slipped 0.35% to 143 per dollar , while the Swiss franc tumbled 0.39% to 0.807 per dollar.

Risk-sensitive Asian currencies such as the Aussie dollar and the New Zealand dollar weakened 0.9% each.

Earlier in the week, the US dollar index hit multi-year lows as investors were unimpressed by a US-China trade truce, while cooler-than-expected inflation data fueled expectations of more aggressive interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

The dollar is on track for weekly declines against the yen, the Swiss franc and the euro.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, jumped more than 7% on Friday, hitting their highest in months after Israel said it struck Iran, dramatically escalating tensions in the Middle East and raising worries about disrupted oil supplies.

Brent crude futures rose $5.29, or 7.63%, to $74.65 a barrel by 0142 GMT after hitting an intraday high of $75.32, the highest since April 2. US West Texas Intermediate crude was up $5.38, or 7.91%, at $73.42 a barrel after hitting a high of $74.35, the loftiest since February 3.

This is an intra-day update

