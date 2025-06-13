AIRLINK 152.15 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-2.29%)
World

World reacts to Israeli strike on Iran over nuclear programme

Reuters Published 13 Jun, 2025 07:35am
A view of a building damaged following Israeli strikes, in Tehran, Iran, June 13, 2025. Photo: Reuters
A view of a building damaged following Israeli strikes, in Tehran, Iran, June 13, 2025. Photo: Reuters

Israel said early on Friday it had struck Iranian nuclear targets to block Tehran from developing atomic weapons, and Iranian media and witnesses reported explosions including at the country’s main uranium enrichment facility.

Calling it a “decisive moment in Israel’s history”, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country was also targeting Iranian scientists working on a nuclear bomb and missile factories in an operation that would continue for days.

Israel declared a state of emergency in anticipation of retaliatory missile and drone strikes by Tehran.

Here are some reactions from top officials and governments around the world:

US secretary of state Marco Rubio

“Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region.”

“Let me be clear: Iran should not target U.S. interests or personnel.”

Australian foreign minister Penny Wong

“Australia is alarmed by the escalation between Israel and Iran. This risks further destabilising a region that is already volatile. We call on all parties to refrain from actions and rhetoric that will further exacerbate tensions.

“We all understand the threat of Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile program represents a threat to international peace and security, and we urge the parties to prioritize dialogue and diplomacy.”

New zealand prime minister Christopher Luxon

“It’s a really unwelcome development in the Middle East. The risk of miscalculation is high. That region does not need any more military action, and risk associated with that.”

