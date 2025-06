KARACHI: Gold prices significantly grew on Thursday, mirroring the global market uptrend, surpassing $3,350 per ounce, traders.

International market gained $30, trading bullion at $3,375 per ounce that pushed up local gold prices by Rs4,000 per tola and Rs3,430 per 10 grams.

As a result, gold prices scaled up significantly to Rs356,900 per tola and Rs305,984 per 10 grams, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association.

