AIRLINK 152.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-2.06%)
BOP 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.33%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.18%)
CPHL 85.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-2.8%)
FCCL 46.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.71%)
FFL 15.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.12%)
FLYNG 54.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.52 (-6.07%)
HUBC 137.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.13%)
KEL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.11%)
KOSM 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.75%)
MLCF 83.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.78%)
OGDC 209.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.04%)
PACE 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.44%)
PAEL 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.05%)
PIAHCLA 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.21%)
POWER 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.86%)
PPL 168.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-1.75%)
PRL 32.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.69%)
PTC 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.45%)
SEARL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-2.57%)
SSGC 41.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.12%)
SYM 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TELE 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
TPLP 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.04%)
TRG 63.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.62%)
WAVESAPP 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.91%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.19%)
YOUW 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.53%)
BR100 13,051 Decreased By -193.6 (-1.46%)
BR30 37,775 Decreased By -696.1 (-1.81%)
KSE100 122,202 Decreased By -1890.8 (-1.52%)
KSE30 36,977 Decreased By -559.5 (-1.49%)
Jun 13, 2025
Markets Print 2025-06-13

Copper up on dollar weakness

Reuters Published 13 Jun, 2025 05:59am

LONDON: Copper prices nudged higher on Thursday, aided by a weaker dollar, but persistent concerns over demand and unresolved trade tensions continued to cloud the market’s outlook.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.5% at $9,694 a metric ton by 1400 GMT, having gained more than a fifth since touching the lowest since November 2023 in April at $8,105. The dollar index slid to its lowest in over three years following US data, making greenback-priced metals more affordable for buyers using other currencies.

“Some support is coming from the weaker dollar. But more broadly, uncertainty around trade negotiations continue to pressure cyclical assets like copper,” said Nitesh Shah, commodities strategist at WisdomTree.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would be willing to extend a July 8 deadline for completing trade talks, but added the US would send out letters in coming weeks specifying the terms of trade deals to dozens of other countries, which they could then embrace or reject. UBS said in a note that on the demand side, the latest manufacturing PMIs from China, Europe and the US all remain in contraction territory, highlighting the drag from the ongoing tariff situation. “Weak PMI readings suggest that final copper demand should be subdued. That said, some front-loading of demand ahead of US tariffs has supported copper consumption, and US imports have tightened the market outside of the US,” the note added. In February, Washington launched an investigation into US copper imports, pushing COMEX prices to a notable premium over LME. Seizing the opportunity, traders have redirected copper flows toward the US from other regions. US COMEX copper futures added 0.1% to $4.82 a lb, bringing the premium over LME copper to $933 a ton. On the supply front, Ivanhoe Mines said on Wednesday that it had resumed underground operations at a section of its Kakula copper mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), previously halted due to seismic activity. However, the company lowered its production guidance for the year. “Downgrades to production estimates — particularly from the DRC — are weighing on the supply outlook.

From our perspective, the market is heading toward a supply deficit by year-end,” added Shah. LME aluminium and tin were little changed at $2,516.50 and $32,660 a ton respectively, zinc eased 0.6% to $2,638, nickel dipped 0.2% to $15,150 while lead gained 0.5% to $1,996.50.

Copper copper rate copper price





