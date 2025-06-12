PM Shehbaz, UAE President discusses regional peace, bilateral ties in Abu Dhabi meeting

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday met with the President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during his official visit to the UAE.

In the high-level meeting, the two leaders reaffirmed the longstanding and brotherly ties between Pakistan and the UAE, rooted in mutual trust, shared values, and decades of close cooperation.

Discussions covered a wide range of bilateral, regional, and global matters of mutual interest.

Both sides expressed a firm commitment to further enhancing collaboration in key sectors.

PM Shehbaz arrives in UAE

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conveyed his heartfelt appreciation for the UAE leadership’s constructive role in easing tensions between Pakistan and India.

He lauded the UAE’s continued efforts to promote peace, dialogue, and regional stability.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of bilateral relations and the ongoing progress across various areas of cooperation.

They agreed to maintain close engagement and work together to advance shared objectives of regional peace and prosperity.

The Prime Minister also reiterated his invitation to the UAE President to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant to the PM Syed Tariq Fatemi.