Japanese rubber futures dip on stronger yen

BEIJING: Japanese rubber futures dropped on Thursday, snapping two sessions of gains, as a stronger yen and tariff uncertainties weighed on the market.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for November delivery was down 0.67% at 297 yen per kg as of 0239 GMT.

“OSE’s move is likely due to yen movements but perhaps could be a signal for weaker demand in the international market amidst slower automotive sales and tariff environment,” said Farah Miller, founder of rubber-focused data firm Helixtap in Singapore.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for September delivery climbed 0.11% to 13,850 yuan per metric ton.

The most active July butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE rose 1.12% to 11,285 yuan per metric ton.

The price of Thailand’s benchmark export-grade smoked rubber sheet (RSS3) and block rubber was up 1.56% and 2.49% at 77.05 baht and 62.19 baht, respectively.

Japanese rubber futures extend gains

The yen strengthened against the U.S. dollar.

A stronger currency makes yen-denominated assets less affordable to overseas buyers.

Japan’s Nikkei average futures were down 0.29% in early trade

A government survey showed Japan’s business sentiment worsened in April-June for the first time in five quarters, amid concerns over U.S. tariff policy hitting the export-heavy economy.

Automakers and auto parts makers expect profits to plunge 19.8% in fiscal 2025, the survey showed.

Oil prices edged higher on Thursday to their highest in more than two months, after U.S. President Donald Trump said U.S. personnel were being moved out of the Middle East, which raised fear that escalating tensions with Iran could disrupt supply.

Natural rubber often takes direction from oil prices as it competes for market share with synthetic rubber, which is made from crude oil.

Rubber crops usually undergo a season of low production from February to May, before a peak harvesting period that lasts until September.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday welcomed a trade deal restoring a fragile truce in the U.S.-China trade war, which includes lifting restrictions on rare earth exports, and allowing Chinese students access to U.S. universities.

The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for July delivery last traded at 163.3 U.S. cents per kg, down 0.1%.