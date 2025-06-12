AIRLINK 160.80 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (2.78%)
BOP 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
CNERGY 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
CPHL 90.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.12%)
FCCL 47.28 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.87%)
FFL 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.66%)
FLYNG 60.23 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.4%)
HUBC 141.20 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (0.83%)
HUMNL 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.49%)
KEL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KOSM 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.3%)
MLCF 85.59 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.11%)
OGDC 217.89 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (1.2%)
PACE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.06%)
PAEL 44.24 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.89%)
PIAHCLA 22.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.81%)
PIBTL 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
POWER 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.63%)
PPL 175.50 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (0.65%)
PRL 33.71 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.57%)
PTC 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.92%)
SEARL 94.55 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.71%)
SSGC 43.80 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (6.47%)
SYM 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.52%)
TPLP 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
TRG 65.75 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.11%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.17%)
BR100 13,465 Increased By 141.9 (1.07%)
BR30 39,362 Increased By 438 (1.13%)
KSE100 125,910 Increased By 1557.2 (1.25%)
KSE30 38,102 Increased By 469.9 (1.25%)
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei falls as US stock futures decline, stronger yen weighs

Reuters Published 12 Jun, 2025 10:49am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average fell on Thursday, as a stronger yen prompted a sell-off of exporters, while declines of U.S. stock futures hurt sentiment. As of 0200 GMT, the Nikkei was down 0.7% at 38,154.95. The broader Topix slipped 0.38% to 2,778.25.

“Investors sold Japanese equities as they bet Wall Street would be weak again later in the day, after seeing declines of U.S. stock futures in Asia hours,” said Seiichi Suzuki, chief equity market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory.

“But the Nikkei closed above the 38,000 level for a fourth consecutive day, it seems that the index has cleared the first hurdle for further gains,” said Suzuki.

The S&P 500 ended lower overnight, with investors spooked by Middle East tensions, while a tame inflation report calmed concerns around tariff-driven price pressures and traders awaited more details on China-U.S. trade talks.

S&P and Nasdaq futures each fell about 0.4% in Asia trade.

In Japan, Uniqlo-brand owner Fast Retailing fell 2.1% to drag the Nikkei the most. Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron lost 0.7%.

Nikkei climbs for fourth day on US-China trade talks

Automakers fell as the yen gained against the U.S. dollar, with Toyota Motor and Honda Motor down 1.6% and 0.78%, respectively.

A stronger yen typically weighs on exporter shares by reducing the value of overseas earnings when converted back into Japanese currency.

Bucking the trend, Nintendo rose 1.33% after the game maker said it had sold more than 3.5 million Switch 2 units in the first four days after its launch, making the console the company’s fastest-selling gaming device to date.

Toy maker Konami Group rose 1.6% to give the biggest support to the Nikkei.

