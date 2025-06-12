AIRLINK 160.80 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (2.78%)
BOP 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
CNERGY 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
CPHL 90.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.12%)
FCCL 47.28 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.87%)
FFL 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.66%)
FLYNG 60.23 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.4%)
HUBC 141.20 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (0.83%)
HUMNL 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.49%)
KEL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KOSM 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.3%)
MLCF 85.59 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.11%)
OGDC 217.89 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (1.2%)
PACE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.06%)
PAEL 44.24 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.89%)
PIAHCLA 22.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.81%)
PIBTL 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
POWER 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.63%)
PPL 175.50 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (0.65%)
PRL 33.71 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.57%)
PTC 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.92%)
SEARL 94.55 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.71%)
SSGC 43.80 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (6.47%)
SYM 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.52%)
TPLP 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
TRG 65.75 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.11%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.17%)
BR100 13,465 Increased By 141.9 (1.07%)
BR30 39,362 Increased By 438 (1.13%)
KSE100 125,910 Increased By 1557.2 (1.25%)
KSE30 38,102 Increased By 469.9 (1.25%)
Jun 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India shares fall as US-China trade deal uncertainty, Middle East tensions weigh

Reuters Published 12 Jun, 2025 10:47am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s benchmark indexes edged lower on Thursday, led by losses in IT stocks, as ambiguity over the U.S.-China trade deal and rising tensions in the Middle East dampened risk appetite.

The Nifty 50 was down 0.16% at 25,101.3 and the BSE Sensex fell 0.2% to 82,355.26, as of 10:13 a.m. IST.

The broader small-caps and mid-caps both fell about 0.3%. Eleven of the 13 major sectors logged losses.

Other Asian markets were also muted, while Wall Street equities fell overnight on fresh geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a lack of detail in a U.S.-China trade deal.

U.S. President Donald Trump said a framework on tariff rates had been reached to revive the fragile trade truce with China. While this lifted investor hopes, the lack of specifics kept markets on edge.

“The tariff crisis is not over yet. With Trump’s credibility being what it is, it would be too early to discount the development as a positive for markets,” said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments.

Indian shares muted as pullback in financials offsets broader gains

Meanwhile, geopolitical concerns heightened after Iran said it will strike U.S. bases in the Middle East if nuclear talks fail and conflict arises with Washington.

Escalating security risks in the Middle East is a negative for India as it could trigger a rise in Brent crude prices, said two analysts.

Heavyweight IT fell 1%. Indian IT companies earn a significant share of their revenue from the United States.

Among individual stocks, Paytm fell 8.4% after India’s finance ministry refuted reports claiming the introduction of merchant discount rate (MDR) on UPI transactions.

Delay or non-introduction of MDR is sentiment negative for Paytm and could present a downside risk to the company’s core profitability in fiscal 2026 and 2027, UBS said in a note.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

India shares fall as US-China trade deal uncertainty, Middle East tensions weigh

Post-budget press briefing: Govt warns of Rs500bn more revenue steps

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

Housing scheme with SBP’s help: Rs5bn set aside for mark-up subsidy

PM Shehbaz departs for UAE

Pakistani energy consortium signs key agreement with ADNOC

Retail sector woes prompt tax on digital platforms: FBR

Digital payments upgradation: SBP to launch ‘PRISM+’

Maximum relief for low & middle-income earners: Aurangzeb

Oil prices ease as market assesses Middle East tension

MoC prepares mechanism for barter trade with Iran

Read more stories