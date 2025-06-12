AIRLINK 160.80 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (2.78%)
BOP 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
CNERGY 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
CPHL 90.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.12%)
FCCL 47.28 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.87%)
FFL 16.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.66%)
FLYNG 60.23 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.4%)
HUBC 141.20 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (0.83%)
HUMNL 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.49%)
KEL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KOSM 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.3%)
MLCF 85.59 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.11%)
OGDC 217.89 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (1.2%)
PACE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.06%)
PAEL 44.24 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.89%)
PIAHCLA 22.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.81%)
PIBTL 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
POWER 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.63%)
PPL 175.50 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (0.65%)
PRL 33.71 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.57%)
PTC 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.92%)
SEARL 94.55 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.71%)
SSGC 43.80 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (6.47%)
SYM 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.52%)
TPLP 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
TRG 65.75 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.11%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.17%)
BR100 13,465 Increased By 141.9 (1.07%)
BR30 39,362 Increased By 438 (1.13%)
KSE100 125,910 Increased By 1557.2 (1.25%)
KSE30 38,102 Increased By 469.9 (1.25%)
KSE-100 crosses 126,000 as post-budget optimism drives buying spree

  • Broad-based buying across key sectors fueled early gains
BR Web Desk Published June 12, 2025 Updated June 12, 2025 12:12pm

Buying rally continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 Index crossed the 126,000 amid a gain of nearly 1,800 points during the intra-day trading on Thursday.

At 12:10pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 126,115.69 level, an increase of 1,763.01 points or 1.42%.

Across the board buying was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration, OMCs and refinery traded in the green.

Addressing the post-budget conference, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday warned that additional revenue measures of up to Rs500 billion would be taken next fiscal year, if enabling amendments and legislation on enforcement were not passed by parliament, adding that all the budget figures were locked with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Aurangzeb presented the federal budget 2025-26 to the parliament on Tuesday, with a total outlay of Rs17.573 trillion, targeting a GDP growth rate of 4.2% against 2.7 per cent in the outgoing year.

On Wednesday, the PSX extended its rally as key indices posted strong gains, fueled by robust investor participation and improved sentiment following the positive announcements in the federal budget.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index rose by 2,328 points, or 1.91%, to close at 124,352.68 points, up from 122,024.44 points in the previous session.

Internationally, global stocks and the dollar slipped on Thursday as investors assessed a benign U.S. inflation report and the fragile trade truce between Washington and Beijing, while rising tensions in the Middle East and lingering tariff anxiety dampened risk sentiment.

Attention in financial markets this week has been focused on the US-China trade talks, which culminated in a framework agreement that would remove Chinese export restrictions on rare earth minerals and allow Chinese students to access US universities.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.3% lower in early trading after hitting a three-year high on Wednesday. Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.7%, while U.S. and European stock futures fell.

China’s blue-chip stock index fell 0.37%, moving off the near three-week top it touched in the previous session. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was down 0.74%, also inching away from Wednesday’s three-month high.

Trump’s erratic tariff policies have roiled global markets this year, prompting hordes of investors to exit US assets, especially the dollar, as they worried about rising prices and slowing economic growth.

