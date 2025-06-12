Gold prices move up slightly

KARACHI: Gold prices saw a modest rise in the local market on Wednesday, following a slight uptrend in the international bullion market, traders said.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the prices of gold in the global markets increased by $6, reaching $3,345 per ounce. This minor gain translated into a rise of Rs600 per tola and Rs514 per 10 grams in the domestic market.

With the adjustment, the price of gold in Pakistan climbed to Rs352,900 per tola and Rs302,554 per 10 grams.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained stable both domestically and internationally. The association quoted silver at Rs3,745 per tola, Rs3,210 per 10 grams, and $36 per ounce on the world market.

It is important to note that open market rates for gold and silver may vary from the official prices set by the association.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025