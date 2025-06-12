AIRLINK 156.45 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.36%)
BOP 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.61%)
CPHL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.43%)
FCCL 46.87 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (3.79%)
FFL 16.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.22%)
FLYNG 59.99 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.2%)
HUBC 140.04 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.31%)
HUMNL 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
KEL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.6%)
KOSM 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.42%)
MLCF 83.01 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (7.4%)
OGDC 215.31 Increased By ▲ 4.99 (2.37%)
PACE 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.86%)
PAEL 43.85 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.55%)
PIAHCLA 22.16 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.26%)
PIBTL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
POWER 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.58%)
PPL 174.37 Increased By ▲ 8.90 (5.38%)
PRL 33.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.67%)
PTC 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.12%)
SEARL 93.88 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (2.98%)
SSGC 41.14 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (10%)
SYM 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
TELE 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
TPLP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.49%)
TRG 64.39 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.21%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.11%)
YOUW 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.11%)
BR100 13,323 Increased By 243.1 (1.86%)
BR30 38,924 Increased By 966.8 (2.55%)
KSE100 124,353 Increased By 2328.2 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,632 Increased By 729.2 (1.98%)
Jun 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-06-12

Malaysian palm oil falls

Reuters Published 12 Jun, 2025 06:18am

JAKARTA/KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures extended losses to the second straight session on Wednesday and closed at their lowest in more than two weeks, weighed down by weaker rival edible oil prices and rising May-end stocks.

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 25 ringgit, or 0.65%, to 3,839 ringgit ($906.49) a metric ton at closing, its lowest closing price since May 26.

“Slow growth in export demand amidst high stock levels may remain, pressuring prices and dampening market sentiment,” a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Malaysia’s palm oil stocks jumped to their highest level in eight months in May as a surge in production and imports countered exports, which hit their highest in six months, data from the Malaysia Palm Oil Board (MPOB) showed. Cargo surveyors estimated exports of Malaysian palm oil products during June 1-10 to have risen between 8.1% and 26.4% month-on-month.

European Union palm oil imports for the 2024-25 season that began in July dropped 19% to 2.69 million tons by June 8, the European Commission data showed.

Demand for palm oil from India and China is expected to increase in the coming months as recent price corrections provide attractive entry points for the big buyers, an industry expert said.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.93%, while its palm oil contract shed 2.33%. Soyoil on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) lost 0.19%.

Palm oil tracks the price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market. The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.05% against the dollar, making the commodity slightly cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies. Palm oil may test a resistance level of 3,889 ringgit per metric ton, a break above which could lead to a gain of up to 3,925 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Oil Palm palm oil rates Palm oil price

Comments

200 characters

Malaysian palm oil falls

Housing scheme with SBP’s help: Rs5bn set aside for mark-up subsidy

Retail sector woes prompt tax on digital platforms: FBR

Digital payments upgradation: SBP to launch ‘PRISM+’

Maximum relief for low & middle-income earners: Aurangzeb

MoC prepares mechanism for barter trade with Iran

Pakistan rejects Indian minister’s remarks

April FCA: KE seeks Rs4.69/unit negative adjustment

Tax fraud: IR officers get power of arrest

FBR imposes new levy on locally-made, imported vehicles

Imported cotton yarn: APTMA hails 18pc sales tax imposition

Read more stories