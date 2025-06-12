WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== June 11, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 9-Jun-25 6-Jun-25 5-Jun-25 4-Jun-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.102283 0.102264 0.102196 0.102331 Euro 0.838337 0.838383 0.838583 0.837574 Japanese yen 0.005072 0.005114 0.005144 0.005101 U.K. pound 0.996159 0.995502 0.996602 0.995098 U.S. dollar 0.734739 0.734715 0.734118 0.735747 Algerian dinar 0.005594 0.005581 0.00559 Australian dollar 0.477638 0.476443 0.475145 Botswana pula 0.054959 0.05503 0.054839 0.054887 Brazilian real 0.131782 0.131337 0.131179 0.130623 Brunei dollar 0.570937 0.571763 0.570189 0.570037 Canadian dollar 0.536933 0.53668 0.537461 0.537945 Chilean peso 0.000787 0.000789 0.000784 0.000781 Czech koruna 0.033809 0.033866 0.033795 0.033807 Danish krone 0.112392 0.112276 Indian rupee 0.008594 0.008564 0.008559 0.008559 Israeli New Shekel 0.210889 0.209799 0.210289 0.209376 Korean won 0.000541 0.000534 0.000534 Kuwaiti dinar 2.40048 Malaysian ringgit 0.173349 0.173774 0.173039 0.173117 Mauritian rupee 0.015951 0.016059 0.01599 0.016001 Mexican peso 0.03855 0.038403 0.038295 0.038334 New Zealand dollar 0.443342 0.443878 0.442893 0.44189 Norwegian krone 0.072751 0.072753 0.072716 Omani rial 1.91352 Peruvian sol 0.202018 0.201734 0.202851 0.203808 Philippine peso 0.013211 0.013159 0.013215 Polish zloty 0.196313 0.195585 0.195791 0.196068 Qatari riyal 0.201681 0.202128 Russian ruble 0.009282 0.00928 0.009278 0.009372 Saudi Arabian riyal Singapore dollar 0.570937 0.571763 0.570189 0.570037 South African rand 0.041499 0.04134 0.041293 0.041337 Swedish krona 0.076421 0.076632 0.076508 Swiss franc 0.894467 0.89614 0.893059 Thai baht 0.022473 0.022518 0.022539 0.022531 Trinidadian dollar 0.108855 0.108944 0.108945 0.109674 U.A.E. dirham 0.200065 0.20034 Uruguayan peso 0.01774 0.017748 0.017676 0.017711 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

