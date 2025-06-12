AIRLINK 156.45 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.36%)
BOP 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.61%)
CPHL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.43%)
FCCL 46.87 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (3.79%)
FFL 16.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.22%)
FLYNG 59.99 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.2%)
HUBC 140.04 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.31%)
HUMNL 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
KEL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.6%)
KOSM 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.42%)
MLCF 83.01 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (7.4%)
OGDC 215.31 Increased By ▲ 4.99 (2.37%)
PACE 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.86%)
PAEL 43.85 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.55%)
PIAHCLA 22.16 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.26%)
PIBTL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
POWER 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.58%)
PPL 174.37 Increased By ▲ 8.90 (5.38%)
PRL 33.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.67%)
PTC 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.12%)
SEARL 93.88 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (2.98%)
SSGC 41.14 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (10%)
SYM 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
TELE 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
TPLP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.49%)
TRG 64.39 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.21%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.11%)
YOUW 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.11%)
BR100 13,323 Increased By 243.1 (1.86%)
BR30 38,924 Increased By 966.8 (2.55%)
KSE100 124,353 Increased By 2328.2 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,632 Increased By 729.2 (1.98%)
Jun 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-06-12

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 12 Jun, 2025 06:18am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
June 11, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                         9-Jun-25       6-Jun-25       5-Jun-25       4-Jun-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.102283       0.102264       0.102196       0.102331
Euro                             0.838337       0.838383       0.838583       0.837574
Japanese yen                     0.005072       0.005114       0.005144       0.005101
U.K. pound                       0.996159       0.995502       0.996602       0.995098
U.S. dollar                      0.734739       0.734715       0.734118       0.735747
Algerian dinar                   0.005594                      0.005581        0.00559
Australian dollar                0.477638       0.476443       0.475145
Botswana pula                    0.054959        0.05503       0.054839       0.054887
Brazilian real                   0.131782       0.131337       0.131179       0.130623
Brunei dollar                    0.570937       0.571763       0.570189       0.570037
Canadian dollar                  0.536933        0.53668       0.537461       0.537945
Chilean peso                     0.000787       0.000789       0.000784       0.000781
Czech koruna                     0.033809       0.033866       0.033795       0.033807
Danish krone                     0.112392                      0.112276
Indian rupee                     0.008594       0.008564       0.008559       0.008559
Israeli New Shekel               0.210889       0.209799       0.210289       0.209376
Korean won                       0.000541                      0.000534       0.000534
Kuwaiti dinar                                                   2.40048
Malaysian ringgit                0.173349       0.173774       0.173039       0.173117
Mauritian rupee                  0.015951       0.016059        0.01599       0.016001
Mexican peso                      0.03855       0.038403       0.038295       0.038334
New Zealand dollar               0.443342       0.443878       0.442893        0.44189
Norwegian krone                  0.072751       0.072753       0.072716
Omani rial                                                      1.91352
Peruvian sol                     0.202018       0.201734       0.202851       0.203808
Philippine peso                  0.013211                      0.013159       0.013215
Polish zloty                     0.196313       0.195585       0.195791       0.196068
Qatari riyal                                    0.201681       0.202128
Russian ruble                    0.009282        0.00928       0.009278       0.009372
Saudi Arabian riyal
Singapore dollar                 0.570937       0.571763       0.570189       0.570037
South African rand               0.041499        0.04134       0.041293       0.041337
Swedish krona                    0.076421                      0.076632       0.076508
Swiss franc                      0.894467        0.89614       0.893059
Thai baht                        0.022473       0.022518       0.022539       0.022531
Trinidadian dollar               0.108855       0.108944       0.108945       0.109674
U.A.E. dirham                    0.200065                                      0.20034
Uruguayan peso                    0.01774       0.017748       0.017676       0.017711
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IMF SDR

Comments

200 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Housing scheme with SBP’s help: Rs5bn set aside for mark-up subsidy

Retail sector woes prompt tax on digital platforms: FBR

Digital payments upgradation: SBP to launch ‘PRISM+’

Maximum relief for low & middle-income earners: Aurangzeb

MoC prepares mechanism for barter trade with Iran

Pakistan rejects Indian minister’s remarks

April FCA: KE seeks Rs4.69/unit negative adjustment

Tax fraud: IR officers get power of arrest

FBR imposes new levy on locally-made, imported vehicles

Imported cotton yarn: APTMA hails 18pc sales tax imposition

Read more stories