KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (June 11, 2025).
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
USD $ 282.78 284.64 AED 76.83 77.60
EURO 321.88 325.33 SAR 75.12 75.86
GBP 380.37 384.60 INTERBANK 282.25 282.42
JPY 1.91 1.96
