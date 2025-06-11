AIRLINK 156.45 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.36%)
BOP 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.61%)
CPHL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.43%)
FCCL 46.87 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (3.79%)
FFL 16.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.22%)
FLYNG 59.99 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.2%)
HUBC 140.04 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.31%)
HUMNL 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
KEL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.6%)
KOSM 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.42%)
MLCF 83.01 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (7.4%)
OGDC 215.31 Increased By ▲ 4.99 (2.37%)
PACE 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.86%)
PAEL 43.85 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.55%)
PIAHCLA 22.16 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.26%)
PIBTL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
POWER 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.58%)
PPL 174.37 Increased By ▲ 8.90 (5.38%)
PRL 33.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.67%)
PTC 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.12%)
SEARL 93.88 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (2.98%)
SSGC 41.14 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (10%)
SYM 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
TELE 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
TPLP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.49%)
TRG 64.39 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.21%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.11%)
YOUW 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.11%)
BR100 13,323 Increased By 243.1 (1.86%)
BR30 38,924 Increased By 966.8 (2.55%)
KSE100 124,353 Increased By 2328.2 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,632 Increased By 729.2 (1.98%)
Jun 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US Treasury’s Bessent calls on China to be ‘reliable partner’ in trade negotiations

Reuters Published 11 Jun, 2025 07:42pm
US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent gives remarks during a roundtable meeting at the US Treasury Department on May 29, 2025 in Washington, DC. Photo: AFP
US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent gives remarks during a roundtable meeting at the US Treasury Department on May 29, 2025 in Washington, DC. Photo: AFP

WASHINGTON: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday called on China to uphold its commitments under an initial US trade agreement reached in Geneva last month, hours after he and other US and Chinese officials agreed on a new framework to implement the deal.

Bessent said in testimony before the House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee that China has a “singular opportunity” to stabilize its economy by shifting away from excess manufacturing production for export to greater domestic consumption.

Trump touts ‘done’ deal with Beijing on rare earths, Chinese students

“But the country needs to be a reliable partner in trade negotiations,” Bessent said in prepared remarks. “If China will course-correct by upholding its end of the initial trade agreement we outlined in Geneva last month, then a big, beautiful rebalancing of the world’s two largest economies is possible.”

Bessent’s testimony did not provide details of the framework agreed with China late on Tuesday after two days of negotiations in London. Bessent departed the talks early to return to Washington for the House hearing.

China United States Scott Bessent

Comments

200 characters

US Treasury’s Bessent calls on China to be ‘reliable partner’ in trade negotiations

Pakistan’s remittances hit $3.7bn in May, up 16% MoM

Trump willing to mediate Kashmir dispute after India-Pakistan ceasefire: US State Dept

Pakistan an ‘exceptional counterterrorism partner’: US CENTCOM chief

Pakistan budget for FY2025-26 in brief

Sindh govt allocates budget for EV taxis, scooters in FY26

Air Karachi signs aircraft maintenance agreement with PIA

Oil rises to 7-week high on US-China trade deal

Musk says he regrets some posts he made about Trump

Rupee declines against US dollar

Attock Refinery says throughput reduced during Eid

Read more stories