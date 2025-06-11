AIRLINK 156.45 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.36%)
BOP 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.61%)
CPHL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.43%)
FCCL 46.87 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (3.79%)
FFL 16.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.22%)
FLYNG 59.99 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.2%)
HUBC 140.04 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.31%)
HUMNL 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
KEL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.6%)
KOSM 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.42%)
MLCF 83.01 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (7.4%)
OGDC 215.31 Increased By ▲ 4.99 (2.37%)
PACE 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.86%)
PAEL 43.85 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.55%)
PIAHCLA 22.16 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.26%)
PIBTL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
POWER 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.58%)
PPL 174.37 Increased By ▲ 8.90 (5.38%)
PRL 33.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.67%)
PTC 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.12%)
SEARL 93.88 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (2.98%)
SSGC 41.14 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (10%)
SYM 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
TELE 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
TPLP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.49%)
TRG 64.39 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.21%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.11%)
YOUW 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.11%)
BR100 13,323 Increased By 243.1 (1.86%)
BR30 38,924 Increased By 966.8 (2.55%)
KSE100 124,353 Increased By 2328.2 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,632 Increased By 729.2 (1.98%)
Jun 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Bangladesh’s Yunus says will step down after polls

AFP Published 11 Jun, 2025 05:55pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Bangladesh interim leader Muhammad Yunus said Wednesday that there was “no way” he wanted to continue in power after elections he has announced for April, the first since a mass uprising overthrew the government.

The South Asian nation of around 170 million people has been in political turmoil since a student-led revolt ousted then prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024, ending her 15-year rule.

Speaking in London, Yunus, asked if he himself was seeking any political post, the 84-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner said there was “no way”, waving his hands in the air for emphasis.

“I think none of our cabinet members would like to do that, not only me”, he said.

Yunus was answering questions after speaking at London’s foreign policy think tank Chatham House, the Royal Institute of International Affairs.

Bangladesh’s Yunus announces elections in April 2026

He also said he wanted to unveil a “big package” of proposals next month that he dubbed a “July Charter” – one year on since the students launched the demonstrations that toppled Hasina.

The aim of the package, he added, was to overhaul democratic institutions after Hasina’s tenure.

“We want to say goodbye to the old Bangladesh and create a new Bangladesh”, Yunus said.

The charter is being drafted by a government “consensus commission”, talking to political parties to “find that which are the recommendations they will accept”, he added.

Yunus has long said elections will be held before June 2026, but says the more time the interim administration had to enact reforms, the better.

But after political parties jostling for power repeatedly demanded he fix a timetable, he said earlier this month that elections would be held in April 2026.

“Our job is to make sure that the transition is managed well, and that people are happy when we hand over power to the elected government,” he said.

“So we want to make sure that the election is right, that is a very critical factor for us. If the election is wrong, this thing will never be solved again”.

Yunus is also expected to meet in London with Tarique Rahman, acting chairman of Bangladesh Nationalist Party, which is widely seen as likely to sweep the elections.

Rahman, 59, the son of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, has lived in London since 2008 after being sentenced in absentia under Hasina – convictions since quashed.

He is widely expected to return to Dhaka to lead the party in polls.

Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus Sheikh Hasina

Comments

200 characters

Bangladesh’s Yunus says will step down after polls

Pakistan’s remittances hit $3.7bn in April, up 16% MoM

Trump willing to mediate Kashmir dispute after India-Pakistan ceasefire: US State Dept

Pakistan budget for FY2025-26 in brief

Sindh govt allocates budget for EV taxis, scooters in FY26

Air Karachi signs aircraft maintenance agreement with PIA

Oil rises to 7-week high as investors await trade truce details and US-Iran talks

Musk says he regrets some posts he made about Trump

Intra-day update: rupee declines against US dollar

Attock Refinery says throughput reduced during Eid

Petroleum products: 26.4pc rise in PL envisaged

Read more stories