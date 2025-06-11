AIRLINK 156.48 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.38%)
BOP 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
CNERGY 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.86%)
CPHL 90.50 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.47%)
FCCL 46.84 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (3.72%)
FFL 16.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.1%)
FLYNG 59.80 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.88%)
HUBC 140.05 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (1.32%)
HUMNL 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
KEL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.85%)
KOSM 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.17%)
MLCF 83.25 Increased By ▲ 5.96 (7.71%)
OGDC 215.36 Increased By ▲ 5.04 (2.4%)
PACE 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.68%)
PAEL 43.85 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.55%)
PIAHCLA 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.52%)
PIBTL 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.58%)
PPL 173.75 Increased By ▲ 8.28 (5%)
PRL 33.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.61%)
PTC 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.78%)
SEARL 93.99 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (3.1%)
SSGC 41.14 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (10%)
SYM 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
TELE 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
TPLP 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.71%)
TRG 64.57 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.49%)
WAVESAPP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.11%)
YOUW 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.11%)
BR100 13,345 Increased By 265.2 (2.03%)
BR30 38,939 Increased By 981.8 (2.59%)
KSE100 124,353 Increased By 2328.2 (1.91%)
KSE30 37,632 Increased By 729.2 (1.98%)
Jun 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Attacks in central Nigeria kill at least 20

AFP Published 11 Jun, 2025 03:13pm

JOS: Attacks in north-central Nigeria’s Plateau state have killed at least 20 people this week, local government and humanitarian sources said Wednesday, in the region’s latest flare-up of violence.

The three separate assaults across the Mangu local government area followed a series of attacks and reprisals that appear to have started while people were mining in the tin-rich region, local government council chairman Emmanuel Bala told AFP.

Muslim ethnic Fulani nomadic herders have long clashed with settled farmers in Plateau, many of whom are Christian, over access to land and resources.

Fuel tanker truck blast kills at least 60 in Nigeria

Attacks in the region often fall across ethnic and religious lines, leading to indiscriminate sectarian reprisals.

“Sometime ago the natives were mining, they were attacked” with machetes, though no one died, Bala told AFP.

Following a series of retaliations and counter-retaliations, three attacks took place Monday and Tuesday, leaving at least 20 dead, Bala said.

Eight people were killed Tuesday night in the village of Chinchin by suspected Fulani assailants, Bala said.

That attack followed an assault Tuesday outside Langai town, where five people were killed.

On Monday, unknown attackers killed seven in Bwe district.

Fulanis in the area have also been harassed and attacked in recent days following deadly assaults blamed on people from their ethnic group, Bala said.

A Red Cross official confirmed the Chinchin toll and said the number of people killed across the 24-hour span could be as high as 21.

Land used by farmers and herders in central Nigeria is coming under stress from climate change and human expansion, sparking deadly competition for increasingly limited space.

Land grabbing, political and economic tensions between locals and those considered outsiders, as well as an influx of hardline Muslim and Christian preachers, have heightened divisions in recent decades.

When violence flares, weak policing can mean reprisal attacks follow which often occur across communal lines.

A spate of attacks across Plateau and neighbouring Benue state left more than 150 people dead in April alone.

While high-profile killings blamed on herders have shocked the country, herders across the region say they are also the victims of deadly attacks by farmers, land grabs and cattle poisonings.

Nigeria

Comments

200 characters

Attacks in central Nigeria kill at least 20

Pakistan’s remittances hit $3.7bn in April, up 16% MoM

Trump willing to mediate Kashmir dispute after India-Pakistan ceasefire: US State Dept

Air Karachi signs aircraft maintenance agreement with PIA

Petroleum products: 26.4pc rise in PL envisaged

Musk says he regrets some posts he made about Trump

Intra-day update: rupee declines against US dollar

Attock Refinery says throughput reduced during Eid

Rs1trn set aside for PSDP

Rs133.4bn tagged for hydropower, water projects

Pakistan govt offers tax relief, cuts rates for salaried class

Read more stories