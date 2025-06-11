Ruckus ahead of post-budget press conference

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Jun 11
|
282.53
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Jun 11
|
282.33
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Jun 11
|
145.20
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Jun 11
|
0.82
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Jun 11
|
1.35
|
Euro to USD / Jun 11
|
1.14
|
UK LIBOR % / Jun 10
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Jun 10
|
6,038.81
|
Nasdaq / Jun 10
|
19,714.99
|
Dow Jones / Jun 10
|
42,866.87
|
India Sensex / Jun 11
|
82,728.67
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Jun 11
|
38,370.74
|
Hang Seng / Jun 11
|
24,421.12
|
FTSE 100 / Jun 11
|
8,867.39
|
Germany DAX 30 / Jun 11
|
24,023.96
|
France CAC40 / Jun 11
|
7,822.71
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Jun 10
|
16,985
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Jun 10
|
302,040
|
Petrol/Litre / Jun 11
|
253.63
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Jun 11
|
65.07
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Jun 11
|
3,335.71
|
Diesel/Litre / Jun 11
|
254.64
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Jun 11
|
67.79
|Stock
|Price
|
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy / Jun 11
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy Services Ltd.(PASL)
|
2.05
▲ 0.54 (35.76%)
|
Dewan Farooque Sp. / Jun 11
Dewan Farooque Spinning Mills Limited(DFSM)
|
4.68
▲ 1 (27.17%)
|
Grays Leasing / Jun 11
Grays Leasing Limited(GRYL)
|
5.61
▲ 1 (21.69%)
|
Ist.Capital Sec / Jun 11
First Capital Securities Corporation(FCSC)
|
2.28
▲ 0.38 (20%)
|
Universal Ins. / Jun 11
The Universal Insurance Company Limited(UVIC)
|
9.95
▲ 0.94 (10.43%)
|
Saif Textile / Jun 11
Saif Textile Mills Limited(SAIF)
|
15.68
▲ 1.43 (10.04%)
|
Merit Packaging / Jun 11
Merit Packaging Limited(MERIT)
|
13.48
▲ 1.23 (10.04%)
|
Nets Internat.Comm. / Jun 11
Nets International Communication Limited(GEMNETS)
|
25.91
▲ 2.36 (10.02%)
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / Jun 11
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
38.36
▲ 3.49 (10.01%)
|
Hala Enterprise / Jun 11
Hala Enterprises Limited(HAEL)
|
32.20
▲ 2.93 (10.01%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Tariq Corp.Pref. / Jun 11
Tariq Corporation Limited-Preference Shares(TCORPCPS)
|
7.66
▼ -1 (-11.55%)
|
PIA Holding Co.B / Jun 11
PIA Holding Company Limited B(PIAHCLB)
|
23,319.90
▼ -2591.08 (-10%)
|
Aisha Steel (CPS) / Jun 11
Aisha Steel Mills Limited (CPS)(ASLCPS)
|
17.10
▼ -1.9 (-10%)
|
Khyber Textile / Jun 11
Khyber Textile Mills Limited(KHYT)
|
2,215.49
▼ -246.16 (-10%)
|
Blue-Ex Ltd / Jun 11
Blue-Ex Limited (GEM)(GEMBLUEX)
|
58.49
▼ -6.49 (-9.99%)
|
Al-Khair Gadoon / Jun 11
Al-Khair Gadoon Limited(AKGL)
|
40.21
▼ -4.29 (-9.64%)
|
Hafiz Ltd. / Jun 11
Hafiz Limited(HAFL)
|
273
▼ -28 (-9.3%)
|
Kohat Textile / Jun 11
Kohat Textile Mills Limited(KOHTM)
|
75.10
▼ -6.44 (-7.9%)
|
Pak Leather / Jun 11
Pak Leather Crafts Limited(PAKL)
|
33.74
▼ -2.85 (-7.79%)
|
Askari Life Assur. / Jun 11
Askari Life Assurance Company Limited(ALAC)
|
6.37
▼ -0.52 (-7.55%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy / Jun 11
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy Services Ltd.(PASL)
|
71,008,025
▲ 0.54
|
Sui South Gas / Jun 11
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
44,984,152
▲ 3.74
|
WorldCall Telecom / Jun 11
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
44,607,511
▲ 0.03
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Jun 11
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
31,349,534
▼ -0.66
|
PIA Holding Co.Ltd / Jun 11
PIA Holding Company Limited(PIAHCLA)
|
30,447,957
▲ 0.24
|
Invest Bank / Jun 11
Invest Capital Investment Bank Limited(ICIBL)
|
27,760,580
▲ 0.34
|
Fauji Cement / Jun 11
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
26,155,969
▲ 1.63
|
Aisha Steel Mill / Jun 11
Aisha Steel Mills Limited(ASL)
|
24,926,302
▲ 0.28
|
Dewan Cement / Jun 11
Dewan Cement Limited(DCL)
|
23,709,398
▲ 0.13
|
Ist.Capital Sec / Jun 11
First Capital Securities Corporation(FCSC)
|
19,604,239
▲ 0.38
Comments