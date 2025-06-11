AIRLINK 156.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.14%)
McIntosh posts second-fastest 200 butterfly of all time at Canadian trials

Reuters Published 11 Jun, 2025 12:15pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Summer McIntosh came within a whisker of breaking a third world record at the Canadian swimming trials on Tuesday after finishing 0.45 seconds outside Liu Zige’s 200m butterfly mark set during the era of the now-banned “super-suits”.

Three-times Olympic champion McIntosh, who set world records in the 400 freestyle on Saturday and the 200 individual medley on Monday, clocked 2:02.26 to post the second-fastest women’s 200 butterfly in history.

The 18-year-old was on world record pace when she made the final turn but fell just short of Liu’s 2:01.81 set in 2009. “I was kind of upset with myself with the finish,” McIntosh said.

“My last stroke was just a little bit wonky. I can definitely find the other little deficiencies through the race.

“The fact I’m knocking on the door of that world record is really encouraging. That’s the one world record I never thought I would even come close to. To be pretty close to it is pretty wild.”

McIntosh’s time was also more than 10 seconds under the minimum qualifying mark of 2:13.73 for the world championships in Singapore in July and August.

