AIRLINK 156.75 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (0.55%)
BOP 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
CNERGY 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.49%)
CPHL 90.94 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (2.97%)
FCCL 46.66 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.32%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.47%)
FLYNG 60.15 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.47%)
HUBC 139.89 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.2%)
HUMNL 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
KEL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.42%)
KOSM 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.06%)
MLCF 82.40 Increased By ▲ 5.11 (6.61%)
OGDC 214.50 Increased By ▲ 4.18 (1.99%)
PACE 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.86%)
PAEL 44.05 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.01%)
PIAHCLA 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
PIBTL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
POWER 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.37%)
PPL 174.72 Increased By ▲ 9.25 (5.59%)
PRL 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-3.02%)
PTC 25.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
SEARL 93.05 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (2.07%)
SSGC 41.14 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (10%)
SYM 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.42%)
TRG 63.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.52%)
WAVESAPP 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.52%)
YOUW 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.8%)
BR100 13,308 Increased By 228.6 (1.75%)
BR30 38,936 Increased By 978.8 (2.58%)
KSE100 124,104 Increased By 2079.4 (1.7%)
KSE30 37,579 Increased By 675.9 (1.83%)
Jun 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 crosses 124,000 level as PSX reacts positively to budget

  • No major taxation measures by government drive market upwards, say experts
BR Web Desk Published June 11, 2025 Updated June 11, 2025 11:37am

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened with a bang, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index surged past the 124,000 level amid a gain of over 2,000 points during the opening hours of trading on Wednesday.

At 11am, the benchmark index was hovering at 124,126.24 level, an increase of 2,101.80 points or 1.72%.

Across-the-board buying momentum was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and power generation. Index-heavy stocks including HUBCO, PSO, WAFI, MARI, OGDC, PPL, POL, HBL, MCB, MEBL and UBL traded in the green.

The upswing at PSX comes as the government did not announce any “major changes on taxation”, said Samiullah Tariq, Head of Research at Pak Kuwait Investment Company Limited, told Business Recorder.

“Capital gain dividends are retained at 15%,” he added.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb presented the federal budget 2025-26 to the parliament on Tuesday, with a total outlay of Rs 17.573 trillion, targeting a GDP growth rate of 4.2 per cent against 2.7 per cent in the outgoing year.

Aurangzeb termed the budget the start of a strategy to create a competitive economy and economic productivity to increase exports and fundamentally change the economy’s DNA.

The government has set an inflation target of 7.5% for the next fiscal year. Regarding the fiscal deficit, the government projected a target of 3.9% of the GDP — or Rs5,037 billion — from the outgoing fiscal year’s target of 5.9%. The primary surplus is targeted at 2.4% of the GDP against the budgeted 2% in the current fiscal year, which has been revised to 2.2%.

Internationally, share markets and the dollar on Wednesday offered a guarded welcome to the latest signs of progress in US-China trade talks, while awaiting more detail of what was decided and whether it would stick for long.

Bond investors were also hunkered down for a reading in US inflation that could show the early impact of tariffs on prices, and a Treasury auction that will test demand for the debt.

Over in London, negotiators from Washington and Beijing said they had “agreed a framework on trade” that would be taken back to their leaders.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick added the implementation plan should result in restrictions on rare earths and magnets being resolved, but again offered no specifics.

The law was another hurdle as a federal appeals court allowed President Donald Trump’s most sweeping tariffs to remain in effect on Tuesday while it reviews a lower court decision blocking them.

Investors, who have been badly burned by trade turmoil before, offered a cautious response and MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2%.

Japan’s Nikkei added 0.4% and Australian stocks firmed 0.4%.

This is an intra-day update

federal budget PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE psx companies KSE30 index Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) budget document KSE 100 companies PSX notice KSE index PSX stocks KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 record high Budget 2025 26 PSX listed companies Budget FY26 Federal Budget 2025–26 Federal Budget 2025 26 Pakistan Federal Budget FY26 Preview

Comments

200 characters

KSE-100 crosses 124,000 level as PSX reacts positively to budget

Petroleum products: 26.4pc rise in PL envisaged

Intra-day update: rupee declines against US dollar

Rs1trn set aside for PSDP

Rs133.4bn tagged for hydropower, water projects

Pakistan govt offers tax relief, cuts rates for salaried class

Over Rs623bn new taxes unveiled

Privatisation: Rs86.5bn target set

Banks to act as WHT agents: ‘Digital levy’ introduced in Pakistan

Withdrawal of 3pc FED on property transfer proposed

Read more stories