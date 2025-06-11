KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 22.089 billion and the number of lots traded was 27,361.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 10.966 billion, followed by Platinum (PKR 3.841 billion), COTS (PKR2.868 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 960.092 million), Crude oil (PKR 910.684 million), Silver (PKR 822.003 million), DJ (PKR 771.937 million), Natural Gas (PKR 328.540 million), Japan Equity (PKR 269.592 million), Copper (PKR 187.716 million), SP 500 (PKR 108.529 million), Palladium (PKR 31.081 million), Brent (PKR 20.344 million) and Aluminum (PKR 3.415 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 16 lots amounting to PKR 101.027 million were traded.

