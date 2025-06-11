AIRLINK 155.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.41%)
Markets Print 2025-06-11

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 11 Jun, 2025 06:04am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
June 10, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        09-Jun-25      06-Jun-25      05-Jun-25      04-Jun-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.102283       0.102264       0.102196       0.102331
Euro                             0.838337       0.838383       0.838583       0.837574
Japanese yen                   0.00507241     0.00511391     0.00514412      0.0051005
U.K. pound                       0.996159       0.995502       0.996602       0.995098
U.S. dollar                      0.734739       0.734715       0.734118       0.735747
Algerian dinar                                                 0.005581     0.00558999
Australian dollar                               0.477638       0.476443       0.475145
Botswana pula                   0.0549585      0.0550302      0.0548386      0.0548867
Brazilian real                   0.131782       0.131337       0.131179       0.130623
Brunei dollar                    0.570937       0.571763       0.570189       0.570037
Canadian dollar                  0.536933        0.53668       0.537461       0.537945
Chilean peso                  0.000786734    0.000789346    0.000783569    0.000781438
Czech koruna                    0.0338091      0.0338656      0.0337945      0.0338072
Danish krone                                    0.112392                      0.112276
Indian rupee                    0.0085936     0.00856428     0.00855885     0.00855939
Israeli New Shekel               0.210889       0.209799       0.210289       0.209376
Korean won                    0.000540647                    0.00053437     0.00053435
Kuwaiti dinar                                                                  2.40048
Malaysian ringgit                0.173349       0.173774       0.173039       0.173117
Mauritian rupee                 0.0159514      0.0160587      0.0159903      0.0160008
Mexican peso                    0.0385498       0.038403      0.0382951      0.0383337
New Zealand dollar               0.443342       0.443878       0.442893        0.44189
Norwegian krone                                0.0727513      0.0727527      0.0727159
Omani rial                                                                     1.91352
Peruvian sol                                    0.201734       0.202851       0.203808
Philippine peso                 0.0132114                     0.0131588      0.0132146
Polish zloty                     0.196313       0.195585       0.195791       0.196068
Qatari riyal                                                   0.201681       0.202128
Russian ruble                  0.00928236     0.00928018     0.00927769     0.00937227
Saudi Arabian riyal
Singapore dollar                 0.570937       0.571763       0.570189       0.570037
South African rand               0.041499      0.0413395      0.0412929      0.0413369
Swedish krona                   0.0764209                     0.0766319      0.0765083
Swiss franc                                     0.894467        0.89614       0.893059
Thai baht                       0.0224725      0.0225179       0.022539      0.0225309
Trinidadian dollar               0.108855       0.108944       0.108945       0.109674
U.A.E. dirham                    0.200065                                      0.20034
Uruguayan peso                    0.01774       0.017748       0.017676      0.0177105
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IMF SDR

