KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (June 10, 2025).
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
USD $ 282.53 284.40 AED 76.72 77.48
EURO 320.69 323.88 SAR 75.00 75.75
GBP 380.27 384.54 INTERBANK 282.25 282.35
JPY 1.91 1.96
