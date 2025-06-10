AIRLINK 155.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.41%)
BOP 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
CNERGY 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.26%)
CPHL 88.32 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.13%)
FCCL 45.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.47%)
FLYNG 59.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUBC 138.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.72%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.6%)
KOSM 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
MLCF 77.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
OGDC 210.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.18%)
PACE 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PAEL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 21.46 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (9.99%)
PIBTL 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
POWER 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 165.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.65%)
PRL 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.77%)
PTC 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.85%)
SEARL 91.16 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.76%)
SSGC 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.95%)
SYM 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
TPLP 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TRG 63.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.59%)
WAVESAPP 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
WTL 1.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 13,080 Increased By 45.5 (0.35%)
BR30 37,958 Decreased By -70.2 (-0.18%)
KSE100 122,024 Increased By 383.4 (0.32%)
KSE30 36,903 Increased By 74.7 (0.2%)
Jun 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan increases defence spending by over 20% after recent clashes with India

Ali Ahmed Published June 10, 2025 Updated June 10, 2025 09:32pm

Pakistan has announced to raise its defence budget significantly by over 20% as the government allocated Rs2.55 trillion for the incoming fiscal year (FY26).

The increase in budget spending comes at a time when tensions between neighbouring Pakistan and India remain high.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb announced Pakistan’s federal budget 2025-26 “for a competitive economy” on Tuesday, targeting a modest 4.2% growth for the coming fiscal year, compared to 2.7% expected in the outgoing FY25.

“The country’s defence is our top priority,” said Aurangzeb during his address, as he lauded the role of the country’s leadership, especially the armed forces, for their role against recent clashes with India.

Pakistan had allocated Rs2.12 trillion for defence in the FY 2024-25. Its defence budget was raised by 16.4% last year.

The government, in recognition of services from the armed forces, also proposed to provide special allowances to the officers and soldiers of the armed forces.

These expenses will be met from the defence budget for the fiscal year 2025-26.

Addressing the federal cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan is now in a take-off position, and all economic indicators are satisfactory.

“After defeating India in a conventional war, now it has to surpass it in the economic field as well,” the PM said.

“If there is passion and desire, nothing is impossible; everyone will have to work together day and night to move forward,” he added.

Earlier, Tola Associates, a tax advisory and consultancy firm, has proposed to raise the defence budget to Rs2.8 trillion, reflecting a 32% increase as compared to the last fiscal, “due to the war situation with the neighbouring country and the new recruitment of army personnel”.

Ties between Pakistan and India nosedived after a deadly attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) last month that New Delhi said was backed by Islamabad.

Pakistan denied involvement, but intense fighting broke out when India struck what it said were “terrorist camps” in Pakistan. They agreed on a ceasefire, which has largely held.

Pakistan Army federal budget Muhammad Aurangzeb budget speech defence budget Pakistan India ties budget FY2025 26 Budget 2025 26 Budget FY26 Pakistan India conflict Pakistan defence budget

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan increases defence spending by over 20% after recent clashes with India

Budget 2025-26: Pakistan targets 4.2% growth as Aurangzeb presents proposals ‘for a competitive economy’

Budget 2025-26: Pakistan govt offers tax relief to salaried class, but representatives unhappy

Is the budget changing how government views e-commerce?

Expected 5%–20% FED on packaged foods alarms industry

KSE-100 rises nearly 400 points amid budget buzz

KCCI sounds alarm on ‘camouflage’ Budget 2025-26

Missed Opportunity: OICCI slams Budget FY26 for ignoring informal economy

Brain drain: Pakistan lost 727,381 workers to overseas employment in 2024

Budget 2025–26: PSDP set at Rs1 trillion with focus on infrastructure, social development

Read more stories