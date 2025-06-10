AIRLINK 156.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.34%)
BOP 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
CNERGY 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
CPHL 88.32 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.13%)
FCCL 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.82%)
FFL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.41%)
FLYNG 59.70 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.96%)
HUBC 138.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.64%)
KEL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.09%)
KOSM 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
MLCF 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.3%)
OGDC 210.85 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.43%)
PACE 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PAEL 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 21.46 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (9.99%)
PIBTL 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
POWER 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
PPL 166.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.12%)
PRL 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.25%)
PTC 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
SEARL 91.30 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.92%)
SSGC 37.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.62%)
SYM 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
TRG 63.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.22%)
WAVESAPP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.41%)
YOUW 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
BR100 13,123 Increased By 88.8 (0.68%)
BR30 38,065 Increased By 37.5 (0.1%)
KSE100 122,403 Increased By 762.4 (0.63%)
KSE30 37,050 Increased By 221.7 (0.6%)
Markets

KSE-100 rises over 800 points amid budget buzz

BR Web Desk Published June 10, 2025 Updated June 10, 2025 12:39pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange opened trading on a positive note on Tuesday, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index gained over 800 points during the first trading session of the week following the Eid holidays, with investors eyeing upcoming budget measures to be unveiled later in the day.

At 12:35pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 122,450.11, a gain of 809.11 points or 0.67%.

Buying momentum was observed in key sectors including commercial banks, fertilizer, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and refinery. Index-heavy stocks, including PRL, WAFI, MARI, OGDC, POL, HBL, MCB, and MEBL, traded in the green.

The federal government today would present the budget 2025–26 with an estimated size of Rs17.6 trillion in the National Assembly for debate and approval.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb would present the federal Budget-2025-26 in the National Assembly. He would also lay the Finance Bill 2024 in the Senate on the same day, as required under Article 73 of the Constitution.

During the previous week, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) stayed positive, fueled by growing optimism over a potential agreement between Pakistan and the IMF.

The benchmark KSE-100 index rose by 1,950 points or 1.6% to close at 121,641 points on the last trading day of the week compared to 119,691 points at the end of the previous week.

Overall, four trading sessions were held due to the Eid holiday on Friday, June 6, 2025.

Internationally, stocks were buoyant and the dollar remained on guard on Tuesday as trade talks between the United States and China were set to extend to a second day, with tentative signs that tensions between the world’s two largest economies could be easing.

US President Donald Trump put a positive spin on the talks at Lancaster House in London, which wrapped up for the night on Monday and were set to resume at 0900 GMT on Tuesday.

Stocks advanced in Asia, extending their rise from the start of the week.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 0.5%, while Nasdaq futures gained 0.62%. S&P 500 futures edged 0.43% higher.

EUROSTOXX 50 futures and FTSE futures both added roughly 0.1% each.

This is an intra-day update

