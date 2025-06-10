Health indicators show modest improvement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s health indicators have shown modest improvement compared to previous years as the country’s life expectancy has increased from 65.6 years to 67.6 years from 2015 to 2023, revealed Economics Survey 2023-24 released here on Monday.

The economic survey revealed in 2024, there were 319,572 registered doctors and 39,088 registered dentists, compared to 299,113 doctors and 36,032 dentists in 2023 reflecting an increase in the number of registered doctors and dentists by 5.9 percent and 8.7 percent, respectively. In 2024, overall health expenditures including provincial allocations increased by 9.7 percent, recorded at Rs924.9 billion compared to Rs843.2 billion in FY 2023.

Public health expenditures play a crucial role in achieving universal health coverage; however, in Pakistan, health expenditure as a percentage of GDP is currently very low, though the allocation is anticipated to gradually increase in the years ahead.

However, when compared to the South Asian region, Pakistan has still a long way to go. In the South Asia, the health landscape remains challenging, although there has been slight improvement in recent years. As of 2023, the average life expectancy of South Asian countries stood at 71.6 years. Maternal mortality rates recorded at 120 per 100,000 live births.

The infant mortality rate in 2023 was 30.2 per 1,000 live births, while the mortality rate of children under 5 years stood at 34.8 per 1,000 live births. Nevertheless, Pakistan is making efforts to improve its health sector outcomes and bridge the gap with other South Asian countries.

The survey said that significant progress has been made in Pakistan’s health sector, including an increase in life expectancy at birth to 67.6 years in 2023 from 65.6 years in 2015 and an expansion of immunisation programs nationwide. This is evident from the rise in Diphtheria Pertussis Tetanus (DPT) immunisation from 72 percent of children in 2015 to 86 percent of children aged 12-23 months in 2023.

Moreover, there is an improvement in immunisation, a decrease in the incidence of tuberculosis, and reduced mortality rates. Pakistan’s healthcare performance is detailed by comparing key indicators of 2023 to those of 2015. All indicators have significantly improved, indicating a better overall profile of Pakistan’s health sector.

Pakistan has made steady progress toward achieving SDG 3 — Good Health and Wellbeing — despite facing persistent challenges. As per the Sustainable Development Report 2024, the maternal mortality ratio has improved, reflecting positive developments in maternal health services. Additionally, Pakistan continues its efforts to reduce neonatal and under-five mortality rates, although these indicators still require accelerated action.

The country has made advances in expanding immunisation coverage and promoting universal health initiatives. These achievements underscore Pakistan’s commitment to improving health outcomes and building a resilient healthcare system. Furthermore, investment and steps are in progress to fully meet SDG 3 targets.

The size of the current fiscal year’s Federal PSDP is set at Rs1,150 billion of which Rs103,5 billion was allocated for the health sector. Most of the health sector projects (41) are being sponsored by Ministry of National Health Services and Regulations (M/oNHSR&C), with an estimated total cost of Rs 154.588 billion and a PSDP allocation of Rs 24.750 billion. Overall, there are multiple health sector projects under PSDP 2024-25, with a total cost of Rs 339.378 billion and a total allocation of Rs 103.530 billion. The total foreign funding share for the health sector in the PSDP of FY 2025 is Rs12 billion.

To improve the overall health sector the federal and provincial governments have undertaken the following initiatives and interventions.

The Mid-Term Third Party Review of the National Health Vision (NHV) was conducted by the M/o NHSR&C in 2024, which has provided crucial insights for developing the new National Health and Population Policy (2025-34). A comprehensive analytical framework was developed to review NHV 2016-25 across four domains: (i) health systems, (ii) health security, (iii) universal health coverage (UHC) and (iv) multi-sectoral actions.

This framework focused on both overall health outcomes and health equity improvements. The review has highlighted achievements and challenges, particularly in improving maternal and child health, addressing non-communicable diseases, and ensuring equitable access to healthcare services for marginalised communities.

The review recommended having a unified Health and Population Policy for the country, also considering the directive of the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Moving forward, the new policy (in process of development) aims to adopt a holistic approach that integrates health services with population services, aligns with international frameworks such as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and emphasises strengthening health infrastructure, preventive health measures, and community engagement.

The government has undertaken various projects for the uplift of the overall health sector including (i) National Action Plan for Health Security (NAPHS 2024-28) which prioritises strengthening disease surveillance, upgrading laboratory capacity, and improving health infrastructure to effectively manage emergencies. It emphasises multi-sectoral health workforce development through training on surge capacities and establishing robust emergency preparedness and response protocols.

Community engagement and risk communication will be integral to fostering public awareness and participation in health security efforts. NAPHS also promotes inter-sectoral coordination, alignment with global health standards, mobilises resources, and includes a comprehensive monitoring and evaluation framework to track implementation progress. By focusing on these components, it seeks to build a resilient health system capable of effectively responding to health threats and ensuring better health security for all citizens in Pakistan.

(ii) Prime Minister’s National Programme for Elimination of Hepatitis C Infection is a comprehensive initiative to address this public health challenge which aims to screen, test, and treat 50 percent of the eligible population (aged 12 years and above) and provide free access to antiviral medicines.

The programme utilises WHO pre-qualified rapid diagnostic testing (RDT) kits for screening, PCR tests for confirmation, and effective antiviral treatment.

The PC-1, with a duration from July 2024 to June 2027 (3 years), amounting to Rs67.77 billion, was approved by the ECNEC, with a shared funding ratio of 51:49 between the federal and provincial governments. This initiative is expected to enhance public health, reduce long-term healthcare expenditures, and improve economic productivity, aligning with Pakistan’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and WHO’s global elimination targets.

Pakistan now ranks among the countries with the highest HCV burden globally, and estimates indicate an alarming rise in liver cancer cases. This three-year initiative seeks to expand HCV screening, testing, and treatment nationwide, bridging existing gaps in healthcare access.

Moreover, a central procurement mechanism will be established to acquire essential commodities, including rapid tests, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, and treatment, which will then be distributed to provinces based on demand and coverage outcomes. Through a cost effective, need-based distribution model, the program aims to enhance treatment accessibility by providing free or subsidised medication through provincial health programs. Moreover, large-scale awareness campaigns will be launched to promote early detection and preventive measures advancing long-term national development.

(iii) Prime Minister National Programme for prevention and control of diabetes as the disease has also emerged as a critical public health challenge in Pakistan, with prevalence rates rising at an alarming pace. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) Diabetes Atlas 2021, the overall prevalence of diabetes among adults in Pakistan stands at 26.7 percent, affecting approximately 32.9 million individuals. Of these, 22 percent have previously been diagnosed, while 4.7 percent represent newly identified cases.

The prevalence is notably higher in urban areas (28.8 percent) than in rural regions (25.3 percent), underscoring disparities in lifestyle and healthcare access. In response, the government has introduced the Programme for the Prevention and Control of Diabetes under the PSDP 2024-25. The project targets 33 million adults, representing 13 percent of Pakistan’s total adult population, with an estimated cost of Rs 6.8 billion. The cost will be shared between the federal and provincial Governments, spanning 5 years (2024-29).

The Programme’s objectives include national awareness campaign for the prevention and control of diabetes; screening, diagnosis, and treatment services in federating areas and reaching more than 70 percent of the targeted population for preventive diabetes services through primary health care facilities, lady health workers, and population-level interventions.

The programme will be implemented in Federating Areas (Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan, and Azad Jammu & Kashmir) in Year-1 and all 4 provinces Punjab, Sindh, KP, Balochistan from Year-2 onward.

