AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Jun 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China and Hong Kong stocks gain ahead of Sino-US trade talks

Reuters Published 09 Jun, 2025 10:34am

HONG KONG: China and Hong Kong stocks edged higher on Monday, led by gains in rare-earth and technology sectors, as investors awaited the high-level US-China trade negotiations in London.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index climbed 0.3% in early trades, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4%.

Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng advanced more than 1% and reclaimed the key 24,000 level, first time since March 21.

Sentiment was cautiously positive, with the US and China set to resume trade talks later in the day.

Top US officials including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and China’s vice premier He Lifeng will meet in London for talks aimed at resolving a trade dispute between the world’s two largest economies.

The meeting follows a rare leader-to-leader call between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump on Thursday, after weeks of brewing trade tensions and a dispute over critical minerals.

“We think there could be some favourable outcomes from the meeting as Trump has hinted some positive signs,” analysts at China Securities said in a note, adding that any progress will offer markets some relief.

The strategically-important rare earth sector, which is expected to be a key focus of the talks, led onshore gains on Monday, up 0.8%.

Technology shares led markets higher in Hong Kong, with the Hang Seng Tech Index rising 2% to a near three-week high.

Chinese stocks have been struggling for direction since the April 2 “Liberation Day”, when Trump announced sweeping reciprocal tariffs that threatened to upend the global trade order.

China, HK stocks close down as US-China call offers no clear progress on trade

The blue-chip CSI300 Index onshore has barely budged from the April 2 level, and Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index gained around 2% during the period, both lagging the recovery among major global markets.

Elsewhere, China’s consumer prices fell for a fourth straight month in May while producer deflation deepened, as the economy faces headwinds from trade tensions and a prolonged housing downturn.

China stocks

Comments

200 characters

China and Hong Kong stocks gain ahead of Sino-US trade talks

Govt to unveil Economic Survey 2024-25 today

Israeli forces seize Gaza aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg, ministry says

Policy for installing more than one electricity meter unchanged, says Power Division amid social media reports

Pakistan’s high-level multi party delegation arrives in London

India’s $80 billion coal-power boom is running short of water

Sensitive Israeli documents obtained by Iran to be unveiled soon, minister says

Budget FY26: PSX proposes to resolve provincial jurisdiction differences over collection of sales tax on services at CCI

Oil prices hold gains ahead of US-China trade talks

Dollar steadies after rally, focus shifts to US-China trade talks

Asian shares climb, dollar eases ahead of US-China talks

Read more stories