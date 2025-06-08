Second electricty meter policy unchanged, says Power Division amid social media reports

The Power Division on Sunday said the news circulating on social media regarding a “ban on installing two electricity meters” was completely false, misleading, and “a malicious attempt to create unrest among the public”.

“It is clarified that a second electricity meter can still be obtained for any residential property under the prevailing laws. According to the NEPRA Consumer Services Manual 2021, any residential unit that consists of a separate portion, separate circuit, separate entrance, and separate kitchen is eligible for the installation of an additional meter,” spokesperson of the Power Division said in a statement.

“Spreading and sharing such false news is a punishable offense under the PECA Act,” it added.

However, laws to prevent the misuse of electricity and the wrongful benefit of subsidies had existed before and were still fully in effect, the spokesperson clarified.

The Power Division requested the public not to pay attention to such false reports and to cooperate with electricity distribution companies for the proper and transparent use of electricity meters, so that “the rightful recipients receive their due in a timely and fair manner”.