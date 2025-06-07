WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
June 6, 2025
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 4-Jun-25 3-Jun-25 2-Jun-25 30-May-25
Chinese yuan 0.102331 0.102237 0.102425
Euro 0.837574 0.837026 0.839101 0.835773
Japanese yen 0.005101 0.005149 0.005118 0.0051229
U.K. pound 0.995098 0.992838 0.994297 0.992991
U.S. dollar 0.735747 0.735136 0.734829 0.737078
Algerian dinar 0.00559 0.005589 0.005582 0.0055795
Australian dollar 0.475145 0.475192 0.474383
Botswana pula 0.054887 0.054915 0.054671 0.054986
Brazilian real 0.130623 0.129681 0.129074
Brunei dollar 0.570037 0.570846 0.569458 0.572043
Canadian dollar 0.537945 0.535696 0.536098
Chilean peso 0.000781 0.000782 0.00078 0.0007863
Czech koruna 0.033807 0.033611 0.033669 0.0335539
Danish krone 0.112276 0.11219 0.112471
Indian rupee 0.008559 0.008602 0.008601 0.008623
Israeli New Shekel 0.209376 0.20849 0.209516
Korean won 0.000534 0.000534 0.0005336
Kuwaiti dinar 2.40048 2.40005 2.39748
Malaysian ringgit 0.173117 0.172973 0.17388
Mauritian rupee 0.016001 0.016013 0.015991 0.0160533
Mexican peso 0.038334 0.038162 0.038205
New Zealand dollar 0.44189 0.443985 0.439704
Norwegian krone 0.072716 0.072577 0.072902
Omani rial 1.91352 1.91193 1.91113 1.91698
Peruvian sol 0.203808 0.203189 0.20361
Philippine peso 0.013215 0.013178 0.013213
Polish zloty 0.196068 0.196366 0.1971 0.19636
Qatari riyal 0.202128 0.20196 0.201876
Russian ruble 0.009372 0.009323 0.009287 0.0093755
Saudi Arabian riyal
Singapore dollar 0.570037 0.570846 0.569458 0.572043
South African rand 0.041337 0.041154 0.041077 0.0413014
Swedish krona 0.076508 0.076619 0.077312
Swiss franc 0.893059 0.896507 0.898269 0.894024
Thai baht 0.022531 0.022571
Trinidadian dollar 0.109674 0.109591 0.109202
U.A.E. dirham 0.20034 0.200173 0.20009
Uruguayan peso 0.017711 0.01767 0.017671
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
