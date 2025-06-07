WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== June 6, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 4-Jun-25 3-Jun-25 2-Jun-25 30-May-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.102331 0.102237 0.102425 Euro 0.837574 0.837026 0.839101 0.835773 Japanese yen 0.005101 0.005149 0.005118 0.0051229 U.K. pound 0.995098 0.992838 0.994297 0.992991 U.S. dollar 0.735747 0.735136 0.734829 0.737078 Algerian dinar 0.00559 0.005589 0.005582 0.0055795 Australian dollar 0.475145 0.475192 0.474383 Botswana pula 0.054887 0.054915 0.054671 0.054986 Brazilian real 0.130623 0.129681 0.129074 Brunei dollar 0.570037 0.570846 0.569458 0.572043 Canadian dollar 0.537945 0.535696 0.536098 Chilean peso 0.000781 0.000782 0.00078 0.0007863 Czech koruna 0.033807 0.033611 0.033669 0.0335539 Danish krone 0.112276 0.11219 0.112471 Indian rupee 0.008559 0.008602 0.008601 0.008623 Israeli New Shekel 0.209376 0.20849 0.209516 Korean won 0.000534 0.000534 0.0005336 Kuwaiti dinar 2.40048 2.40005 2.39748 Malaysian ringgit 0.173117 0.172973 0.17388 Mauritian rupee 0.016001 0.016013 0.015991 0.0160533 Mexican peso 0.038334 0.038162 0.038205 New Zealand dollar 0.44189 0.443985 0.439704 Norwegian krone 0.072716 0.072577 0.072902 Omani rial 1.91352 1.91193 1.91113 1.91698 Peruvian sol 0.203808 0.203189 0.20361 Philippine peso 0.013215 0.013178 0.013213 Polish zloty 0.196068 0.196366 0.1971 0.19636 Qatari riyal 0.202128 0.20196 0.201876 Russian ruble 0.009372 0.009323 0.009287 0.0093755 Saudi Arabian riyal Singapore dollar 0.570037 0.570846 0.569458 0.572043 South African rand 0.041337 0.041154 0.041077 0.0413014 Swedish krona 0.076508 0.076619 0.077312 Swiss franc 0.893059 0.896507 0.898269 0.894024 Thai baht 0.022531 0.022571 Trinidadian dollar 0.109674 0.109591 0.109202 U.A.E. dirham 0.20034 0.200173 0.20009 Uruguayan peso 0.017711 0.01767 0.017671 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025