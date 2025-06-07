AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Jun 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-06-07

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 07 Jun, 2025 04:59am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
June 6, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                         4-Jun-25       3-Jun-25       2-Jun-25      30-May-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.102331       0.102237                      0.102425
Euro                             0.837574       0.837026       0.839101       0.835773
Japanese yen                     0.005101       0.005149       0.005118      0.0051229
U.K. pound                       0.995098       0.992838       0.994297       0.992991
U.S. dollar                      0.735747       0.735136       0.734829       0.737078
Algerian dinar                    0.00559       0.005589       0.005582      0.0055795
Australian dollar                0.475145       0.475192                      0.474383
Botswana pula                    0.054887       0.054915       0.054671       0.054986
Brazilian real                   0.130623       0.129681       0.129074
Brunei dollar                    0.570037       0.570846       0.569458       0.572043
Canadian dollar                  0.537945       0.535696       0.536098
Chilean peso                     0.000781       0.000782        0.00078      0.0007863
Czech koruna                     0.033807       0.033611       0.033669      0.0335539
Danish krone                     0.112276        0.11219       0.112471
Indian rupee                     0.008559       0.008602       0.008601       0.008623
Israeli New Shekel               0.209376        0.20849                      0.209516
Korean won                       0.000534                      0.000534      0.0005336
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.40048        2.40005        2.39748
Malaysian ringgit                0.173117       0.172973                       0.17388
Mauritian rupee                  0.016001       0.016013       0.015991      0.0160533
Mexican peso                     0.038334       0.038162       0.038205
New Zealand dollar                0.44189       0.443985                      0.439704
Norwegian krone                  0.072716       0.072577       0.072902
Omani rial                        1.91352        1.91193        1.91113        1.91698
Peruvian sol                     0.203808       0.203189        0.20361
Philippine peso                  0.013215       0.013178       0.013213
Polish zloty                     0.196068       0.196366         0.1971        0.19636
Qatari riyal                     0.202128        0.20196       0.201876
Russian ruble                    0.009372       0.009323       0.009287      0.0093755
Saudi Arabian riyal
Singapore dollar                 0.570037       0.570846       0.569458       0.572043
South African rand               0.041337       0.041154       0.041077      0.0413014
Swedish krona                    0.076508       0.076619       0.077312
Swiss franc                      0.893059       0.896507       0.898269       0.894024
Thai baht                        0.022531                                     0.022571
Trinidadian dollar               0.109674       0.109591       0.109202
U.A.E. dirham                     0.20034       0.200173        0.20009
Uruguayan peso                   0.017711        0.01767       0.017671
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IMF SDR Currency values Special Drawing Rights

Comments

200 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

PRGMEA seeks targeted policy support in budget

WHT regime: Finance Bill will introduce major changes

Insurance industry’s shift to Takaful: SECP maps out strategic transition plan

Amendments to orders for accuracy: Commissioner IR has powers under Sec 221(1) of IT law: SC

Pakistan rejects Modi’s misleading remarks

Bilawal briefs US lawmakers about India’s belligerence

Pakistan condemns Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon

Punjab power relief funded by profits of two power companies

Trump commends ‘very strong’ Pak leadership

Special attorney not liable for acts performed on behalf of principal: LHC

Read more stories