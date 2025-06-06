AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Markets

Indian rupee weakness set to linger in lead up to RBI verdict, US jobs data

Reuters Published 06 Jun, 2025 09:30am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee’s downward bias looks set to persist at Friday’s open, with traders awaiting the Reserve Bank of India’s policy decision and the U.S. jobs report due later in the day.

The RBI outcome is expected to provide cues on the domestic rate outlook, while the latter could shape expectations for U.S. interest rates.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated an open in the 85.86-85.90 range, versus 85.79 in the previous session.

The rupee inched up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, finding support at the 86 level.

While the rupee found slight relief on Thursday, the “overall direction of travel” remains on the downside, a currency trader at a Mumbai-based bank said.

Indian rupee falters as bullish exits, dollar strength collide

“With the RBI policy due shortly, it should be quiet after the opening move higher (on dollar/rupee),” he said.

The trader expects the dollar/rupee to be supported at 85.60-85.70 and pegs resistance at 86-86.10, reckoning that the range will hold up after the two catalysts.

The RBI is widely expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points, marking its third straight reduction amid a backdrop of benign inflation. India’s largest lender by assets, State Bank of India, is more dovish and is calling for a 50 bps rate cut.

A 50-bps “will not be received well” by the rupee and will lead to a sizeable up move on the dollar/rupee at least initially, the currency trader said.

Inflation forecast revision and comments by the RBI head will be watched for cues on what comes next for interest rates.

Meanwhile, the U.S. non-farm payrolls report, due later in the day, will attract attention amid signs that President Donald Trump’s tariffs are weighing on the economy.

Investors are currently pricing in two rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year. A weaker-than-expected jobs report could increase expectations for further cuts, putting additional pressure on the already struggling dollar.

“The US labour market is so essential in underpinning market confidence that we must be prepared and reactive if we were to see an outlier outcome,” Chris Weston, head research at broker Pepperstone, said.

