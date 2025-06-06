KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (June 05, 2025).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 282.34 284.40 AED 76.64 77.45 EURO 320.95 324.67 SAR 74.80 75.61 GBP 381.37 385.71 INTERBANK 282.20 282.40 JPY 1.93 1.97 =========================================================================

