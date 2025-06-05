Gold prices: no change

KARACHI: Local gold and silver prices remained unchanged on Wednesday, mirroring stability in the international bullion markets, traders said.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, gold prices in the domestic market held firm at Rs354,100 per tola and Rs303,583 per 10 grams. International gold prices also showed no movement, staying steady at $3,357 per ounce.

Similarly, silver prices in the local market recorded no change, with rates standing at Rs3,586 per tola and Rs3,074 per 10 grams. However, on the global front silver remained flat at over $34 per ounce.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025