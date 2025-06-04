Bilawal urges UN to press India for comprehensive dialogue

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Jun 4
|
282.25
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Jun 4
|
282
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Jun 4
|
144.05
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Jun 4
|
0.82
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Jun 4
|
1.35
|
Euro to USD / Jun 4
|
1.14
|
UK LIBOR % / Jun 2
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Jun 3
|
5,970.37
|
Nasdaq / Jun 3
|
19,398.96
|
Dow Jones / Jun 3
|
42,519.64
|
India Sensex / Jun 4
|
80,899.27
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Jun 4
|
37,816.48
|
Hang Seng / Jun 4
|
23,624.10
|
FTSE 100 / Jun 4
|
8,809.42
|
Germany DAX 30 / Jun 4
|
24,250.79
|
France CAC40 / Jun 4
|
7,817.37
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Jun 3
|
16,985
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Jun 3
|
303,583
|
Petrol/Litre / Jun 4
|
253.63
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Jun 4
|
63.26
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Jun 4
|
3,354.57
|
Diesel/Litre / Jun 4
|
254.64
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Jun 4
|
65.95
|Stock
|Price
|
Invest Bank / Jun 4
Invest Capital Investment Bank Limited(ICIBL)
|
3.35
▲ 1 (42.55%)
|
First Prudential Mod. / Jun 4
First Prudential Modaraba(PMI)
|
2.47
▲ 0.32 (14.88%)
|
F.Credit & Inv / Jun 4
First Credit and Investment Bank Limited(FCIBL)
|
8.31
▲ 1 (13.68%)
|
Grays Leasing / Jun 4
Grays Leasing Limited(GRYL)
|
4.98
▲ 0.48 (10.67%)
|
Ideal Spinning / Jun 4
Ideal Spinning Mills Limited(IDSM)
|
14.05
▲ 1.28 (10.02%)
|
Nets Internat.Comm. / Jun 4
Nets International Communication Limited(GEMNETS)
|
19.46
▲ 1.77 (10.01%)
|
Shadab Textile / Jun 4
Shadab Textile Mills Limited(SHDT)
|
56.28
▲ 5.12 (10.01%)
|
Dewan Automotive Eng. / Jun 4
Dewan Automotive Engineering Limited(DWAE)
|
31.31
▲ 2.85 (10.01%)
|
Faysal Bank / Jun 4
Faysal Bank Limited(FABL)
|
59.15
▲ 5.38 (10.01%)
|
Sardar Chemical / Jun 4
Sardar Chemical Industries Limited(SARC)
|
48.35
▲ 4.4 (10.01%)
|Stock
|Price
|
I.C.C. Ind. / Jun 4
ICC Industries Limited(ICCI)
|
16.29
▼ -1.81 (-10%)
|
Khyber Textile / Jun 4
Khyber Textile Mills Limited(KHYT)
|
3,039.08
▼ -337.68 (-10%)
|
LSE Financial Serv. / Jun 4
LSE Financial Services Limited(LSEFSL)
|
29.34
▼ -3.26 (-10%)
|
PIA Holding Co.B / Jun 4
PIA Holding Company Limited B(PIAHCLB)
|
31,988.90
▼ -3554.29 (-10%)
|
Burj Clean Energy Modaraba / Jun 4
Burj Clean Energy Modaraba(GEM)(GEMBCEM)
|
8.50
▼ -0.9 (-9.57%)
|
First Imrooz Mod. / Jun 4
First Imrooz Modaraba(FIMM)
|
165.02
▼ -16.15 (-8.91%)
|
Bawany Air Products / Jun 4
Bawany Air Products Limited(BAPL)
|
39.99
▼ -3.28 (-7.58%)
|
Diamond Ind. / Jun 4
Diamond Industries Limited(DIIL)
|
22.11
▼ -1.69 (-7.1%)
|
Olympia Mills / Jun 4
Olympia Mills Limited(OML)
|
42
▼ -3.12 (-6.91%)
|
Habib Rice Products / Jun 4
Habib Rice Product Limited(HRPL)
|
31.98
▼ -2.22 (-6.49%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Sui South Gas / Jun 4
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
51,320,121
▲ 1.95
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Jun 4
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
51,057,844
▲ 0.56
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Jun 4
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
40,362,306
▲ 0.07
|
Invest Bank / Jun 4
Invest Capital Investment Bank Limited(ICIBL)
|
38,259,704
▲ 1
|
Faysal Bank / Jun 4
Faysal Bank Limited(FABL)
|
33,297,850
▲ 5.38
|
B.O.Punjab / Jun 4
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
29,159,652
▲ 0.27
|
National Bank / Jun 4
National Bank of Pakistan(NBP)
|
23,454,308
▲ 9.69
|
Treet Corp / Jun 4
Treet Corporation Limited(TREET)
|
19,875,454
▲ 1.98
|
WorldCall Telecom / Jun 4
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
17,673,406
▲ 0
|
Big Bird Foods / Jun 4
Big Bird Foods Limited(BBFL)
|
15,192,751
▲ 1.32
Comments