AIRLINK 152.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.04%)
BOP 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
CNERGY 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
CPHL 85.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
FCCL 45.74 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.99%)
FFL 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.08%)
FLYNG 58.89 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.75%)
HUBC 140.14 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.61%)
HUMNL 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
KEL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.52%)
KOSM 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
MLCF 76.87 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.81%)
OGDC 209.15 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (0.56%)
PACE 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PAEL 44.01 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.55%)
PIAHCLA 17.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
PPL 165.33 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (1.19%)
PRL 33.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
PTC 25.75 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.12%)
SEARL 89.89 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.56%)
SSGC 36.31 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.83%)
SYM 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
TPLP 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TRG 61.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.9%)
WAVESAPP 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
YOUW 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,931 Increased By 174.4 (1.37%)
BR30 37,716 Increased By 365.2 (0.98%)
KSE100 120,451 Increased By 1573.1 (1.32%)
KSE30 36,584 Increased By 439.4 (1.22%)
Markets Print 2025-06-04

Japanese rubber futures hit one-year low on supply outlook

Reuters Published 04 Jun, 2025 03:03am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures slid on Tuesday to their lowest in more than a year, pressured by weak demand for the tyre-making material in top consumer China and expectations of increased supply due to seasonal tapping.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for November delivery ended daytime trade 3.9 yen lower, or 1.34%, at 287 yen ($2.01) per kg. Earlier in the session, prices hit 280 yen, their lowest point since February 13, 2024. The slide has been exacerbated by weaker-than-usual demand from tyre manufacturers, coupled with expectations that seasonal raw material output in June will meet or exceed forecasts, a Singapore-based trader.

“As a result, the market anticipates a supply surplus, prompting futures traders to sell in advance,” the trader added. Rubber crops usually undergo a season of low production from February to May, before a peak harvesting period that lasts until September.

Meanwhile, the price war in automotive industries has squeezed profits, while downstream demand from semi-steel tyre enterprises has weakened, said broker Everbright Futures. In China, an intensifying auto industry price war in China has stoked fears of a long-anticipated shake-out in the world’s largest car market. Automobile sales could influence the intensity of automobile manufacturing, which involves using rubber-made tyres.

