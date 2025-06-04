KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 40.287 billion and the number of lots traded was 48,081.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 23.072 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 5.745 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.865 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.588 billion), Silver (PKR 2.266 billion), Crude oil (PKR 2.190 billion), Copper (PKR 604.311 million), SP 500 (PKR 304.977 million), DJ (PKR 237.540 million), Natural Gas (PKR 227.039 million), Brent (PKR 86.971 million), Japa Equity (PKR 84.677 million)and Aluminium (PKR 12.748 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 36 lots amounting to PKR 40.245 million were traded.

