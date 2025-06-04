AIRLINK 152.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.04%)
BOP 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
CNERGY 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
CPHL 85.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
FCCL 45.74 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.99%)
FFL 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.08%)
FLYNG 58.89 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.75%)
HUBC 140.14 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.61%)
HUMNL 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
KEL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.52%)
KOSM 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
MLCF 76.87 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.81%)
OGDC 209.15 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (0.56%)
PACE 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PAEL 44.01 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.55%)
PIAHCLA 17.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
PPL 165.33 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (1.19%)
PRL 33.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
PTC 25.75 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.12%)
SEARL 89.89 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.56%)
SSGC 36.31 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.83%)
SYM 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
TPLP 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TRG 61.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.9%)
WAVESAPP 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
YOUW 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,931 Increased By 174.4 (1.37%)
BR30 37,716 Increased By 365.2 (0.98%)
KSE100 120,451 Increased By 1573.1 (1.32%)
KSE30 36,584 Increased By 439.4 (1.22%)
Jun 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-04

Country committed to sustainable energy future: minister

Recorder Report Published 04 Jun, 2025 03:03am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik delivered a keynote address at the Ministerial Plenary session titled, “Global Cooperation for a Resilient and Sustainable Energy Future” as part of the prestigious Baku Energy Week, emphasising Pakistan’s commitment to a sustainable and resilient energy future.

The event marked the 30th anniversary of the Baku Energy Forum, where Minister Malik congratulated Parviz Shahbazov, the energy minister of Azerbaijan and reiterated Pakistan’s support for this effort and pledged to cooperate with this forum in every way in enabling this transition from a fossil fuel driven environment to more balanced fuel basket.

Malik outlined Pakistan’s strategic shift under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif towards a balanced, inclusive, and sustainable energy paradigm.

He highlighted that Pakistan fully understands that as we manage transition towards industrialisation, our demand will go up that needs to be complimented with the induction of renewable energy and renewable technologies into our energy landscape.

Another important aspect is coherence in terms of policy evolution. For this purpose, the Cabinet Committee on Energy, chaired by the prime minister is being revived to ensure coordination between the Petroleum and Power Divisions, he said.

He said that we are expanding our gas infrastructure by encouraging local exploration. We are grateful to the government of Azerbaijan and our friendly countries who are assisting us and helping us in the indigenisation of the gas resources.

A lot of strategy initiatives are being taken on conservation part. Despite economic challenges, Pakistan is committed to making the gas sector sustainable by dismantling inefficiencies and implementing reforms. We are working to build a sustainable energy sector. Reform is the cornerstone of the prime minister’s vision for a resilient energy future

Energy Minister of Azerbaijan Shahbazov, Turkish Deputy Minister of Energy, and Director of Energy at European Commission Cristina were among the participants of the plenary session.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Shehbaz Sharif Ali Pervaiz Malik renewable technologies

Comments

200 characters

Country committed to sustainable energy future: minister

Aurangzeb outlines Pakistan’s digital financial initiatives

ADB approves $800m financing for Pakistan

Unregistered taxpayers: 4pc ‘further sales tax’ to be abolished

PM seeks Turkish participation in running Gwadar Port

OICCI demands implementation of tax reforms

Over 200 prisoners break out of Malir jail after earthquake panic

IHC halts FBR tax recovery under Tax Laws Ord, 2025

Bilawal urges UN to press India for comprehensive dialogue

APTMA demands immediate removal of yarn, fabric from EFS

PM orders removal of impediments to execution of Diamer Bhasha Dam

Read more stories