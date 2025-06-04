KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (June 03, 2025).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 282.19 284.40 AED 76.60 77.42 EURO 320.52 324.47 SAR 74.77 75.62 GBP 380.24 384.94 INTERBANK 282.15 282.35 JPY 1.93 1.97 =========================================================================

