Japan’s Nikkei edges higher as chips gain; firmer yen sinks autos

Reuters Published 03 Jun, 2025 11:04am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average edged up in early trading on Tuesday, with chip-related stocks tracking overnight gains in their U.S. peers.

However, fallers outnumbered risers on the benchmark index, and a stronger yen pressured automakers’ stocks.

The Nikkei advanced 0.5% to 37,651.27, as of 0127 GMT, set to gain after two sessions of losses. Among its 225 constituents, 102 rose, 121 fell, while two were unchanged.

The broader Topix, by contrast, was up less than 0.1%. A subindex of growth shares added 0.3%, while value shares slipped 0.2%.

“This is not a case of strong buying leading the market,” said Maki Sawada, an equities strategist at Nomura Securities.

Along with the headwind from a stronger yen, investors are also cautious about global trade developments, particularly between the U.S. and China, she said.

Japan’s Nikkei ends lower on worries about US-China trade tension, stronger yen

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration wants countries to provide their best offer on trade negotiations by Wednesday, as officials seek to accelerate talks with multiple partners ahead of a self-imposed deadline in just five weeks, Reuters reported.

Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping were likely to have a call soon to iron out trade differences, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday, although Monday saw an angry rejection from China’s Commerce Ministry of U.S. accusations that Beijing violated their trade agreement.

The safe-haven yen strengthened as far as a one-week high of 142.40 per dollar on Tuesday. A firmer currency reduces the value of overseas revenues for Japan’s exporters.

Toyota Motor and Honda lost 0.5% and 0.8%, respectively. Toyota shares showed little reaction to domestic media reports that Toyota Industries would accept its $42 billion takeover bid. Toyota Industries rose 1%.

Chip-testing equipment maker and Nvidia supplier Advantest led gains among semiconductor stocks, climbing 3.6%.

Heavily-weighted Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing and Sony also helped lift the Nikkei, rising 1.8% and 2.3%, respectively.

