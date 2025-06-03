AIRLINK 152.19 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-1.48%)
BOP 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
CNERGY 7.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 86.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.17%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.35%)
FFL 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.32%)
FLYNG 59.34 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.52%)
HUBC 140.80 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.08%)
HUMNL 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.53%)
MLCF 76.56 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (2.39%)
OGDC 208.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
PACE 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PAEL 43.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PIAHCLA 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.69%)
PIBTL 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 13.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 163.65 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.16%)
PRL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.24%)
PTC 26.40 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (6.75%)
SEARL 89.70 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.35%)
SSGC 36.31 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.83%)
SYM 14.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
TRG 60.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.25%)
WAVESAPP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.21%)
YOUW 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
BR100 12,875 Increased By 118 (0.92%)
BR30 37,675 Increased By 324 (0.87%)
KSE100 119,725 Increased By 847.2 (0.71%)
KSE30 36,384 Increased By 239.1 (0.66%)
Jun 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil inches up on supply concerns and weaker dollar

Reuters Published 03 Jun, 2025 10:49am

SINGAPORE: Oil prices ticked up on Tuesday on concerns about supply, with Iran set to reject a U.S. nuclear deal proposal that would be key to easing sanctions on the major oil producer, while weakness in the dollar also supported prices.

Brent crude futures gained 21 cents, or 0.32%, to $64.84 a barrel by 0437 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 27 cents, or 0.43%, to $62.79 a barrel, after rising about 1% earlier in the session.

The oil market surged higher on Monday as rising geopolitical risks and a supply hike from OPEC+ that fell short of expectations provided a boost, said ING analysts in a note.

“The strength continued into early morning trading today,” ING said on Tuesday.

Both contracts gained nearly 3% in the previous session after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, agreed to keep output increases in July at 411,000 barrels per day, which was less than some in the market had feared and the same hike as the previous two months.

Oil leaps 4% after OPEC+ keeps output increase unchanged

“With the worst fears not panning out, investors unwound their bearish positions they had built prior to the weekend’s meeting,” ANZ analysts said in a note.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures its performance against six other major currencies, held near six-week lows as markets weighed the outlook for President Donald Trump’s tariff policy and its potential to hurt growth and stoke inflation.

A weaker U.S. currency makes dollar-priced commodities such as oil less expensive for holders of other currencies.

“Crude oil prices continue to rise, supported by the weakening dollar,” said Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst at Phillip Nova.

Geopolitical tensions also supported prices. Iran was poised to reject a U.S. proposal to end a decades-old nuclear dispute, an Iranian diplomat said on Monday, saying it fails to address Tehran’s interests or soften Washington’s stance on uranium enrichment.

If nuclear talks between the U.S. and Iran fail, it could mean continued sanctions on Iran, which would limit Iranian supply and be supportive of oil prices.

Adding to supply worries, a wildfire in the province of Alberta in Canada has prompted a temporary shutdown of some oil and gas production, which could reduce supply.

According to Reuters calculations, wildfires in Canada have affected more than 344,000 bpd of oil sands production, or about 7% of the country’s overall crude oil output.

Oil prices Oil oil market oil output oil producer

Comments

200 characters

Oil inches up on supply concerns and weaker dollar

Positive momentum at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 900 points

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Attock Cement acquisition: Alpha Cement files PAI as Bestway exits the race

Neem enters logistics space with Leopards Courier Services partnership

Sec 179(4) Customs Act: Power of FBR to grant extension ‘narrower’: SC

Budget FY26: APCC proposes historic Rs4.083trn outlay

Fauji Foundation, KAPCO eye majority stake in Attock Cement

Overseas Pakistanis: Special Facilitation Desks in major cities

Pakistan in serious talks with Russia on steel mills issue

FBR reforms: PM Shehbaz orders 3rd-party validation

Read more stories