US copper futures surge as tariff fears loom

Reuters Published 03 Jun, 2025 06:14am

LONDON: US copper futures jumped on Monday, widening their premium over London prices amid rising speculation about possible new import tariffs following President Donald Trump’s latest aluminium trade measures. Trump said on Friday he planned to increase tariffs on imported steel and aluminium to 50% from 25%.

The most active US Comex copper futures hit highest since April 3 of $4.9495 and were last up 4.8% at $4.9030 a pound. Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 1.1% to $9,600 per metric ton in official open-outcry trading. The premium on COMEX copper over the LME price, a global benchmark, widened to $1,197 per ton from $772 on Friday.

“Although copper wasn’t even mentioned in Trump’s latest announcement, markets are clearly pricing in the risk of import tariffs following the February investigation - highlighting strong investor demand for the metal,” said Panmure Liberum analyst Tom Price.

In February, Trump ordered a probe into possible new tariffs on copper imports to rebuild US production of a metal critical to electric vehicles, military hardware, and semiconductors. LME aluminium rose 0.3% to $2,450 a ton in official activity. The US Midwest aluminium premium jumped 54% from Friday to $0.58/lb or $1,279 a ton. Goldman Sachs in a note said that if the higher metals tariffs come into and remain in effect, the US Midwest aluminium premium would rise to around $0.68-0.70/lb.

LME lead rose 0.9% to $1,976, zinc gained 2.1% to $2,674, tin edged 0.1% lower to $30,375 and nickel was up 0.7% at $15,350. Providing support to the industrial metals was a softer US dollar, making metals more affordable for holders of other currencies. The Dragon Boat Festival holiday in China kept Asian participation muted on Monday, said Neil Welsh, head of metals trading at Britannia Global Markets.

