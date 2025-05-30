IK ready to hold talks with establishment: PTI

RAWALPINDI: The incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman, Imran Khan, made it clear that there would be no give and take in any negotiations, but his doors are open for talks with the establishment for the sake of the country.

Senator Ali Zafar, quoting Khan after a meeting at Adiala Jail during the hearing of the General Headquarters (GHQ) attack and other May 9 violence -related cases, said the former prime minister emphasised that his doors remain open for talks aimed at the country’s benefit. However, Khan stressed that if he sought any personal relief, he would have done so long ago.

In response to Aleema Khan’s recent comments about the possibility of give and take, Khan clarified that if it is for the benefit of the country, then he is indeed ready for “give and take.” However, his primary demand is justice — he called for his legal cases to be heard promptly and fairly.

PTI chairman calls for a ‘political ceasefire’ in Pakistan

Zafar while quoting Khan further stated that the former premier said that a protest movement has already been announced and a detailed plan of action will be shared within five to six days.

Khan urged the party leadership to prepare for full participation in the movement, Zafar said.

Furthermore, Khan issued a stern warning against dual loyalties, saying that he will not tolerate anyone playing on both sides of the wicket.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025