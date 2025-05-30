AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.3%)
BOP 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
CNERGY 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
CPHL 86.71 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.98%)
FCCL 46.36 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.94%)
FFL 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.7%)
FLYNG 54.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
HUBC 137.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
KEL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.28%)
KOSM 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
MLCF 78.24 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.41%)
OGDC 209.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.11%)
PACE 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.61%)
PAEL 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.25%)
PIAHCLA 17.62 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.74%)
PIBTL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 168.09 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.38%)
PRL 32.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
PTC 26.23 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (8.03%)
SEARL 89.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.35%)
SSGC 36.32 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (5.15%)
SYM 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.39%)
TPLP 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
TRG 61.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
WAVESAPP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.04%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10%)
YOUW 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.3%)
BR100 12,753 Increased By 76.5 (0.6%)
BR30 37,792 Increased By 237.6 (0.63%)
KSE100 118,971 Increased By 638.5 (0.54%)
KSE30 36,205 Increased By 236 (0.66%)
May 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-05-30

IK ready to hold talks with establishment: PTI

Fazal Sher Published 30 May, 2025 06:03am

RAWALPINDI: The incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman, Imran Khan, made it clear that there would be no give and take in any negotiations, but his doors are open for talks with the establishment for the sake of the country.

Senator Ali Zafar, quoting Khan after a meeting at Adiala Jail during the hearing of the General Headquarters (GHQ) attack and other May 9 violence -related cases, said the former prime minister emphasised that his doors remain open for talks aimed at the country’s benefit. However, Khan stressed that if he sought any personal relief, he would have done so long ago.

In response to Aleema Khan’s recent comments about the possibility of give and take, Khan clarified that if it is for the benefit of the country, then he is indeed ready for “give and take.” However, his primary demand is justice — he called for his legal cases to be heard promptly and fairly.

PTI chairman calls for a ‘political ceasefire’ in Pakistan

Zafar while quoting Khan further stated that the former premier said that a protest movement has already been announced and a detailed plan of action will be shared within five to six days.

Khan urged the party leadership to prepare for full participation in the movement, Zafar said.

Furthermore, Khan issued a stern warning against dual loyalties, saying that he will not tolerate anyone playing on both sides of the wicket.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PTI Imran Khan Ali Zafar Aleema Khan PTI government talks PTI founding chairman

Comments

200 characters

IK ready to hold talks with establishment: PTI

SBP, Ministry inform NA body: ‘Cryptocurrency is not legal in country’

Trade, energy, defence and regional connectivity: Pakistan, Tajikistan review cooperation

KE tariff: Review plea will be filed with Nepra: minister

Reliable power supply to Karachi directed

2 Sindh-based DISCOs’ working irks PD

FBR links cut in FED on juices with submission of post-dated cheques

Solar panels: Govt mulling withdrawing ST exemption

Reserved seats case: Ruling ‘amended’ constitution, says constitutional bench

Energy wastage: Leghari seeks support from CMs, Ahsan

Read more stories