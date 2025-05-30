2024 elections report: Election watchdog barred from briefing Senate panel

ISLAMABAD: The government on Thursday stopped an election watchdog from briefing a Senate committee, under the pretext of cancelling the group’s registration over a report critical of the 2024 general elections.

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs told Senate Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs that the Pattan Development Organization could no longer be invited, citing the cancellation of its registration.

Pattan’s chief, Sarwar Bari, has been under pressure since the group released a report alleging widespread irregularities and vote-rigging in the controversial 2024 general elections.

Pattan was expected to offer suggestions on improving election transparency, but its removal overshadowed the committee’s discussion on electoral reforms.

Led by Senator Dr Mohammad Humayun Mohmand, the committee reviewed proposals to move away from the current first-past-the-post system. Lawmakers discussed switching to proportional representation, aiming to better reflect the public’s vote.

The panel also debated internet voting for overseas Pakistanis. While concerns remain over security and trust, some members said the idea is worth exploring – with the right safeguards in place.

Lawmakers agreed that any digital system would face serious legal and technical challenges but said reforms are needed to strengthen the country’s democracy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025