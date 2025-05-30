AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.3%)
Gold prices remain unchanged

Recorder Report Published 30 May, 2025 06:03am

KARACHI: After a sharp rebound midweek, gold prices remained unchanged on Thursday, as the international bullion market held firm, traders said.

The international bullion market maintained its ground at $3,309 per ounce. The sustained global momentum helped local gold prices stay steady at Rs249,300 per tola and Rs299,468 per 10 grams, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

Silver prices also mirrored this trend, with no change from the previous session. The precious metal continued to trade at Rs3,380 per tola and Rs2,983 per 10 grams locally, as international silver prices hovered just over $33 per ounce.

It is worth noting that the open market may reflect different prices due to varying demand and currency dynamics, despite the association’s fixed rates.

