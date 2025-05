KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 32.238 billion and the number of lots traded was 40,925.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 16.210 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 8.645 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.471 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.750billion),Crude oil (PKR 1.124 billion),Silver (PKR 650.916 million),Natural Gas (PKR 427.456 million),SP 500 (PKR 366.218 million),Japan Equity (PKR 224.086 million), Copper (PKR 155.751 million), Palladium (PKR 83.121 million), DJ (PKR 71.665 million),Brent (PKR 54.814 million) and Aluminium (PKR 1.358 million).

