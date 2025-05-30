WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
May 29, 2025
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 28-May-25 27-May-25 23-May-25 22-May-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.102496 0.102369 0.102411 0.102447
Euro 0.83415 0.836348 0.831913 0.834725
Japanese yen 0.0051179 0.0051366 0.00511813 0.005149
U.K. pound 0.994575 0.997379 0.993606 0.989026
U.S. dollar 0.737077 0.736481 0.736141 0.738107
Algerian dinar 0.0055757 0.00556333 0.0055757
Australian dollar 0.477313 0.473854 0.475931
Botswana pula 0.0549415 0.0546953 0.0549152
Brazilian real 0.129471 0.130275 0.129315 0.130907
Brunei dollar 0.573762 0.57074 0.572531
Canadian dollar 0.533109 0.53465 0.535142 0.532161
Chilean peso 0.0007849 0.00077912 0.0007834
Czech koruna 0.0334184 0.0334834
Danish krone 0.112125 0.111525 0.11189
Indian rupee 0.0086318 0.00859154 0.0086162
Israeli New Shekel 0.208222 0.204313 0.206753
Korean won 0.0005395 0.00053406 0.0005321
Kuwaiti dinar 2.40484 2.407
Malaysian ringgit 0.174936 0.173067 0.173305
Mauritian rupee 0.0161489 0.0160524 0.0160459
Mexican peso 0.0379937 0.038291 0.0381919 0.038199
New Zealand dollar 0.44152 0.43517 0.437365
Norwegian krone 0.0726879 0.0722018 0.0724871
Omani rial 1.91543 1.91965
Peruvian sol 0.201462 0.201669
Philippine peso 0.0133235 0.0132311 0.0132722
Polish zloty 0.196762 0.196273 0.196519
Qatari riyal 0.20233 0.202777
Russian ruble 0.0092502 0.00923515 0.0092569
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.196395 0.196829
Singapore dollar 0.57151 0.573762 0.57074 0.572531
South African rand 0.0410918 0.0410912 0.0411051
Swedish krona 0.0768808 0.0767816 0.0769439
Swiss franc 0.890276 0.89078 0.892619
Thai baht 0.0225306 0.0224872 0.0225831
Trinidadian dollar 0.108591 0.10893
U.A.E. dirham 0.200539 0.200982
Uruguayan peso 0.0177243 0.0176787 0.0177447
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
