WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== May 29, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 28-May-25 27-May-25 23-May-25 22-May-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.102496 0.102369 0.102411 0.102447 Euro 0.83415 0.836348 0.831913 0.834725 Japanese yen 0.0051179 0.0051366 0.00511813 0.005149 U.K. pound 0.994575 0.997379 0.993606 0.989026 U.S. dollar 0.737077 0.736481 0.736141 0.738107 Algerian dinar 0.0055757 0.00556333 0.0055757 Australian dollar 0.477313 0.473854 0.475931 Botswana pula 0.0549415 0.0546953 0.0549152 Brazilian real 0.129471 0.130275 0.129315 0.130907 Brunei dollar 0.573762 0.57074 0.572531 Canadian dollar 0.533109 0.53465 0.535142 0.532161 Chilean peso 0.0007849 0.00077912 0.0007834 Czech koruna 0.0334184 0.0334834 Danish krone 0.112125 0.111525 0.11189 Indian rupee 0.0086318 0.00859154 0.0086162 Israeli New Shekel 0.208222 0.204313 0.206753 Korean won 0.0005395 0.00053406 0.0005321 Kuwaiti dinar 2.40484 2.407 Malaysian ringgit 0.174936 0.173067 0.173305 Mauritian rupee 0.0161489 0.0160524 0.0160459 Mexican peso 0.0379937 0.038291 0.0381919 0.038199 New Zealand dollar 0.44152 0.43517 0.437365 Norwegian krone 0.0726879 0.0722018 0.0724871 Omani rial 1.91543 1.91965 Peruvian sol 0.201462 0.201669 Philippine peso 0.0133235 0.0132311 0.0132722 Polish zloty 0.196762 0.196273 0.196519 Qatari riyal 0.20233 0.202777 Russian ruble 0.0092502 0.00923515 0.0092569 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.196395 0.196829 Singapore dollar 0.57151 0.573762 0.57074 0.572531 South African rand 0.0410918 0.0410912 0.0411051 Swedish krona 0.0768808 0.0767816 0.0769439 Swiss franc 0.890276 0.89078 0.892619 Thai baht 0.0225306 0.0224872 0.0225831 Trinidadian dollar 0.108591 0.10893 U.A.E. dirham 0.200539 0.200982 Uruguayan peso 0.0177243 0.0176787 0.0177447 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

