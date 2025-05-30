Markets Print 2025-05-30
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (May 29, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 282.92 284.39 AED 76.90 77.59
EURO 317.45 320.89 SAR 75.15 75.88
GBP 379.42 383.41 INTERBANK 282.10 282.30
JPY 1.90 1.96
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments