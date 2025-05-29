Pakistan announces the development of Bitcoin strategic reserve at Bitcoin Vegas 2025

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / May 29
|
282.12
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / May 29
|
281.92
|
USD to Japanese Yen / May 29
|
145.38
|
USD to Swiss Franc / May 29
|
0.83
|
Pound Sterling to USD / May 29
|
1.35
|
Euro to USD / May 29
|
1.13
|
UK LIBOR % / May 27
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / May 28
|
5,888.55
|
Nasdaq / May 28
|
19,100.94
|
Dow Jones / May 28
|
42,098.70
|
India Sensex / May 29
|
81,305.80
|
Tokyo Nikkei / May 29
|
38,432.98
|
Hang Seng / May 29
|
23,551.90
|
FTSE 100 / May 29
|
8,733.24
|
Germany DAX 30 / May 29
|
24,165.04
|
France CAC40 / May 29
|
7,860.87
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / May 27
|
16,985
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / May 27
|
298,268
|
Petrol/Litre / May 29
|
252.63
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / May 29
|
62.85
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / May 29
|
3,278.47
|
Diesel/Litre / May 29
|
254.64
|
Cotton US¢/pound / May 29
|
65.67
|Stock
|Price
|
Universal Ins. / May 29
The Universal Insurance Company Limited(UVIC)
|
9.88
▲ 0.98 (11.01%)
|
I.C.C. Ind. / May 29
ICC Industries Limited(ICCI)
|
13.59
▲ 1.24 (10.04%)
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / May 29
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
19.68
▲ 1.79 (10.01%)
|
Chakwal Spinning / May 29
Chakwal Spinning Mills Limited(CWSM)
|
45.49
▲ 4.14 (10.01%)
|
AKD Securities / May 29
AKD Securities Limited(AKDSL)
|
27.92
▲ 2.54 (10.01%)
|
ECOPACK Ltd / May 29
Ecopack Limited(ECOP)
|
64.42
▲ 5.86 (10.01%)
|
S.S.Oil / May 29
S.S.Oil Mills Limited(SSOM)
|
829.15
▲ 75.38 (10%)
|
Mirpurkhas Sugar / May 29
Mirpurkhas Sugar Mills Limited(MIRKS)
|
35.43
▲ 3.22 (10%)
|
IGI Life Ins / May 29
IGI Life Insurance Limited(IGIL)
|
25.84
▲ 2.35 (10%)
|
WorldCall Telecom / May 29
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
1.43
▲ 0.13 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Burj Clean Energy Modaraba / May 29
Burj Clean Energy Modaraba(GEM)(GEMBCEM)
|
8.50
▼ -1 (-10.53%)
|
Apna Microfin. / May 29
Apna Microfinance Bank Limited(AMBL)
|
9.16
▼ -1.02 (-10.02%)
|
Arpak Int. / May 29
Arpak International Investments Ltd.(ARPAK)
|
55.44
▼ -6.16 (-10%)
|
Karam Ceramics / May 29
Karam Ceramics Limited(KCL)
|
44.91
▼ -4.99 (-10%)
|
Fateh Ind. / May 29
Fateh Industries Limited(FIL)
|
119.56
▼ -13.27 (-9.99%)
|
Blue-Ex Ltd / May 29
Blue-Ex Limited (GEM)(GEMBLUEX)
|
58.65
▼ -6.5 (-9.98%)
|
Dewan Textile / May 29
Dewan Textile Mills Limited(DWTM)
|
6.25
▼ -0.63 (-9.16%)
|
Sally Textile / May 29
Sally Textile Mills Limited(SLYT)
|
10.40
▼ -0.81 (-7.23%)
|
K-Electric Ltd. / May 29
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
5.50
▼ -0.39 (-6.62%)
|
Saritow Spinning / May 29
Saritow Spinning Mills Limited(SSML)
|
17.10
▼ -1.06 (-5.84%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / May 29
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
119,162,014
▲ 0.13
|
K-Electric Ltd. / May 29
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
110,166,204
▼ -0.39
|
P.T.C.L. / May 29
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
62,505,991
▲ 2.09
|
Dewan Cement / May 29
Dewan Cement Limited(DCL)
|
17,320,997
▲ 0.33
|
Sui South Gas / May 29
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
17,212,161
▲ 1.34
|
Telecard Limited / May 29
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
15,773,734
▲ 0.18
|
Cnergyico PK / May 29
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
14,888,170
▲ 0.24
|
Fauji Cement / May 29
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
14,092,496
▲ 0.48
|
Cres.Star Ins. / May 29
Crescent Star Insurance Limited(CSIL)
|
13,781,248
▲ 0.12
|
Waves Corporation / May 29
Waves Corporation Limited(WAVES)
|
13,256,007
▲ 0.34
