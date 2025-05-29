AIRLINK 159.05 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (0.89%)
May 29, 2025
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 281-282 level in inter-bank market
Recoder Report Published 29 May, 2025 10:42am

The Pakistani rupee strengthened against the US dollar, appreciating 0.1% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At 10am, the local currency was hovering at 281.91, a gain of Re0.26 against the greenback.

The interbank market was closed on Wednesday, on account of the Yaum-e-Takbeer holiday.

On Tuesday, the Pakistani rupee closed the day at 282.17.

Internationally, the US dollar rallied sharply on Thursday after a court blocked President Donald Trump from imposing his so-called Liberation Day import tariffs, with the currency surging against the euro, yen and Swiss franc in particular.

The Manhattan-based Court of International Trade said the US Constitution gives Congress exclusive authority to regulate commerce with other countries that is not overridden by the president’s emergency powers to safeguard the US economy.

In response, the Trump administration filed an appeal.

The move sparked a risk-on rally across markets, sending Wall Street futures up while the dollar jumped in a knee-jerk reaction to a potential reprieve for global trade.

The greenback rose 0.6% against the yen to 145.72 and 0.65% against the franc to 0.8326. The euro slid 0.5% to $1.1232. Sterling fell 0.2% to $1.3432.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six major peers, climbed back above 100 for the first time in a week and was last at 100.40.

Trump’s tariffs have undermined investor confidence in US assets and prompted a rush of money out of the world’s largest economy.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Thursday after a US court blocked Trump’s tariffs from taking effect, while the market was watching out for potential new US sanctions curbing Russian crude flows and an OPEC+ decision on hiking output in July.

Brent crude futures climbed 81 cents, or 1.25%, to $65.71 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude advanced by 83 cents, or 1.34%, to $62.62 a barrel at 0102 GMT.

This is an intra-day update

