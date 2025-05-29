AIRLINK 157.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-3.18%)
BOP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
CPHL 85.87 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.08%)
FCCL 45.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
FFL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.8%)
FLYNG 54.48 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (8.1%)
HUBC 137.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-1.39%)
HUMNL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
KEL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (24.79%)
KOSM 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
MLCF 75.66 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.48%)
OGDC 209.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-1.39%)
PACE 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.85%)
PAEL 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
POWER 14.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
PPL 167.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.93%)
PRL 32.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1%)
PTC 24.28 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.7%)
SEARL 88.72 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (4.03%)
SSGC 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
SYM 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.4%)
TELE 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (9.19%)
TPLP 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 61.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.4%)
WAVESAPP 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-5.73%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.27%)
BR100 12,677 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.49%)
BR30 37,555 Increased By 48.7 (0.13%)
KSE100 118,333 Decreased By -769.8 (-0.65%)
KSE30 35,969 Decreased By -333.1 (-0.92%)
May 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-05-29

Wheat rebounds on lower-than-expected US crop ratings

Reuters Published 29 May, 2025 05:55am

CANBERRA: Chicago wheat futures rose on Wednesday after US crop condition ratings came in below market expectations, but prices remained under pressure as improving weather conditions in several major producers bolsters the supply outlook.

Corn futures also rose while soybeans edged lower. The most active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 1% at $5.33-1/2 a bushel, as of 0337 GMT.

A short-covering rally lifted wheat from a five-year low of $5.06-1/4 earlier this month, but actual or forecast rain in the US Plains, parts of Europe, the Black Sea region and China have underlined expectations for plentiful supply, with prices plunging 2.6% on Tuesday.

The US Department of Agriculture crop ratings released after market close on Tuesday showed only 45% of US spring wheat in good to excellent condition, below even the lowest in a range of analyst expectations.

The USDA also said 50% of US winter wheat was in good to excellent condition, beneath the average analyst forecast but still the highest rating for this time of year since 2020.

But global wheat demand is low and the risk to crop production will reduce further as northern hemisphere harvests ramp up, said Rod Baker, an analyst at Australian Crop Forecasters in Perth. “Hefty short positions mean there’s still time for a rally,” he said. “But each day that goes by it gets less likely.”

Commodity funds hold a large net short position in CBOT wheat and were net sellers on Tuesday, traders said. In other crops, CBOT soybeans were down 0.1% at $10.61-3/4 a bushel and corn climbed 0.3% to $4.60-3/4 a bushel.

Wheat wheat crop wheat price

Comments

200 characters

Wheat rebounds on lower-than-expected US crop ratings

Weaponisation of water against global norms, principles: FO

Afghan Taliban commander issues warning to TTP

Local cotton: Govt working to abolish 18pc GST: minister

Nepra’s decisions on KE tariffs: PD flags potential consumers harm, urges revision

Property case: ATIR slams CTO Islamabad for subpar handling

FBR suspends senior tax auditor

Internal review describes FCA system as ‘a complete failure’

KPT issues heavy monsoon alert

Packaged milk and infant milks: Experts, stakeholders for reversing 18pc ST

Empowering freelancers: PAFLA, Innovista forge partnership

Read more stories