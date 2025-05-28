AIRLINK 157.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-3.18%)
Residents pick up the pieces one day after deadly China chemical blast

Reuters Published 28 May, 2025 10:43am
A view of the site of the chemical plant explosion in Gaomi, Shandong province, China May 28, 2025. Photo: Reuters
A view of the site of the chemical plant explosion in Gaomi, Shandong province, China May 28, 2025. Photo: Reuters

GAOMI: Residents near a blown out chemical plant in China’s eastern Shandong province on Wednesday assessed the damage to their village and monitored the wind, fearful of toxic fallout from an explosion that killed at least five people a day earlier.

Black and grey smoke was still rising from the smouldering facility, as emergency services continued to tend to the site.

Local officials have not yet released the results of air quality tests.

The blast happened just before noon on Tuesday at a plant operated by Shandong Youdao Chemical in the city of Gaomi, sending plumes of orange and black smoke into the sky and littering the roadside with debris for more than a kilometre.

Huge explosion reported at China chemical plant

Nineteen people were injured and six more remain missing, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency.

Yu Qianming, a 69-year-old farmer, showed Reuters roofing that had fallen in and windows that had shattered, but said nobody in his home had suffered any injuries.

Yu said he and his wife felt safe in their home as long as the wind continued to blow north, but added they had moved their grandchild elsewhere as a precaution.

Shandong Youdao Chemical was established in August 2019 in the Gaomi Renhe chemical park, according to the company’s website.

The plant develops and produces chemical components for use in pesticides and pharmaceuticals, employing more than 300 people on a site of more than 47 hectares (116 acres).

China Shandong province China chemical blast

Residents pick up the pieces one day after deadly China chemical blast

